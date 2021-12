Today, Pokémon Unite announced its upcoming holiday festivities update for 2021 and unveiled an avalanche of seasonal events for Pokémon Unite. The all-new event Snowball Battle in Shivre City is on its way, along with many in-game challenges and surprises celebrating the holiday season. The Pokémon stage is getting a new winter-themed look along with new Holowear items for many Pokémons. Players will also be getting a new playable Pokémon.

