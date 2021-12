Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.02 beats by $0.02. As of September 30, 2021, Sonnet had $27.6M cash on hand. Jay Cross, CFO commented, "The company has made important forward progress with our balance sheet this fiscal year, and we expect to continue to deliver on our stated objectives of advancing our therapeutic pipeline. We believe we are in a good position to maintain our positive momentum through 2022."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO