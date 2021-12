Gold Royalty Corporation has announced its intent to acquire Elemental Royalties at a 37% premium, valuing the company at ~$104 million. It's been an extremely busy year for M&A in the gold sector, and the newcomer to the market, Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY), is responsible for a good chunk of the deals. Just this week, the company has announced its third deal, with Gold Royalty Corporation [GRC] announcing its intention to acquire Elemental (OTCQX:ELEMF) at a very generous premium. While this deal pushes GRC above the 200 royalty mark, it doesn't add much breadth to the portfolio, with Elemental having a relatively small development pipeline. Based on another acquisition at generous terms with added share dilution, I continue to see several better ways to play the sector than with Gold Royalty Corporation.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO