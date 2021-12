LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that in the early morning hours of November 20, 2021, an individual reported to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks to provide a ride to a friend who had been arrested for Driving Under the Influence. The 38-year-old male from New Castle, Delaware was found to have an active arrest warrant. Upon conducting a search incident to arrest, Troopers found the individual in possession of a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO