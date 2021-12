MLW Fusion: Alpha opened with Konnan and the new MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) celebrating their win over Los Parks from last week. Konnan called for the best tag teams to challenge them for the belts. Boogie talked about how he’s not going back to the streets, he’s going to the bank. Rivera said they won’t forget what it’s like to be on the bottom now that they are on top and anyone coming into MLW has to now go through them.

