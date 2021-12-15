ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nevada QB Carson Strong declares for 2022 NFL Draft, to skip bowl game

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong, a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will skip the Wolf Pack's bowl game and forgo his senior season, he announced on social media.

"As much as I would like to play one more season or even one more game in my Nevada uniform, after a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that it is best for me to begin my preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft," Strong wrote Tuesday on Instagram and Twitter.

Strong, 22, completed 70.2% of his throws for 4,186 yards, 36 scores and eight interceptions in 12 starts this season for the Wolf Pack.

He led the team to an 8-4 record and was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season.

Strong completed 70.1% of his throws for 2,858 yards, 27 scores and four interceptions in nine games as a sophomore in 2020.

"It is my hope over the next few months that there's at least one NFL team that believes in me the same way that coach [Jay] Norvell, coach [Matt] Mumme, and the entire Nevada coaching staff did back in 2018," Strong wrote.

Norvell announced his departure from the program earlier this month to become head coach at Colorado State. He spent five seasons as head coach of the Wolf Pack.

"Over the past four years I have done everything I could to prove to the university of Nevada that they made the right decision in believing in me," Strong wrote. "It has been my life's greatest joy to play the greatest game with these teammates, for these coaches and for all of the Wolf Pack fans.

"While we did not accomplish everything we wanted to, I feel that our team left it all on the field and played like champions every game."

Strong is expected to be a first or second round pick. The 2022 NFL Draft is from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The Wolf Pack battle Western Michigan (7-5) in the Quick Lane Bowl at 11 a.m. EST Dec. 27 at Ford Field in Detroit.

UPI News

UPI News

