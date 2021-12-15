ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pfizer, Arena Pharma, Merck, Jazz Pharm and Sanofi

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Pfizer Inc. PFE, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARNA,...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Bank of America, S&P Global, ServiceNow and Boeing

Chicago, IL – December 17, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Bank of America Corporation BAC, S&P Global Inc. SPGI, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW and The Boeing Company BA.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Merck's Dig at Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill Justified?

A Merck executive said Pfizer's COVID-19 pill will be unsuitable for some due to drug-drug interactions. Pfizer maintains that its pill is safe, and any drug-drug interactions can be managed by adjusting dosing. Both companies make good points, but any issues with Pfizer's drug should be manageable. Merck (NYSE:MRK) and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Immediate Release Chicago#Zacks Com#The Zacks Equity Research#Pfe#Arena Pharmaceuticals#Arna#Merck Co Inc#Mrk#Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc#Jazz#Uc#Array Biopharma#M A#Acceleron Pharma
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Fidelity National Financial, W. R. Berkley, Cincinnati Financial, Aflac and Brown & Brown

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Fidelity National Financial Inc. FNF, W. R. Berkley Corp. WRB, Cincinnati Financial Corp. CINF, Aflac Inc. AFL and Brown & Brown Inc. BRO.
STOCKS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer signs agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7bn

Pfizer has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of clinical-stage firm Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth nearly $6.7bn or $100 for each share in cash. Pfizer will use cash on hand to fund the acquisition, which secured approval from the boards of directors...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals Soars 80.4% on Pfizer’s $6.7B Acquisition Deal

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) has signed an agreement to acquire California-based biopharmaceutical company Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) for approximately $6.7 billion in cash. Following the announcement on Monday, shares of Arena reached an all-time high of $94.08 and closed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: KornFerry, Kforce, Robert Half International and Cross Country Healthcare

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: KornFerry International KFY, Kforce Inc. KFRC, Robert Half International Inc. RHI and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

PFE vs. LLY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are likely familiar with Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AutoZone, Thor Industries, Asbury Automotive, Lithia Motors and Ford

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AutoZone, Inc. AZO, Thor Industries, Inc. THO, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG, Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD and Ford Motor Company F.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Pfizer to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in a $6.7 billion all-cash deal to expand its cancer and inflammatory disease treatment pipeline, the companies said on Monday. Pfizer will take over all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share, representing a 100.2% premium to Arena’s last closing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Genetic Engineering News

Pfizer to Acquire Arena for $6.7B, Expanding Immuno-Inflammatory Pipeline

Pfizer has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals for approximately $6.7 billion, the companies said today, in a deal designed to expand the buyer’s immuno-inflammatory disease pipeline, led by Arena’s Phase II/II lead candidate etrasimod. Etrasimod is an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator under study for a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefreshtoast.com

Pfizer Has Entered The Cannabis Arena

This is not the first time one of the largest pharmaceuticals companies in the world has obtained an interest in a cannabis-related company. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. is entering the cannabis space via the $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The two publicly-traded companies confirmed Monday that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Analysts: Pfizer to 'capitalize' on experimental colitis treatment in Arena deal

Analysts are on board with Pfizer Inc.'s PFE, +4.36% plans to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal worth $6.7 billion and announced Monday morning. Pfizer's stock was up 1.2% in premarket trading on Monday, while shares of Arena soared 88.3%. "We view PFE as a logical partner for ARNA as the latter continues to progress its gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology focused platform, which should benefit from the executional expertise of a large pharmaceutical company," SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told analysts in a research note. "PFE's commercial framework can capitalize on etrasimod's best-in-class potential," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Kennen MacKay. The one thing that surprised Wall Street was Pfizer's decision to execute a deal before the upcoming readout of Phase 3 clinical trial data for Arena's etrasimod, an experimental ulcerative colitis treatment. That data is expected early next year. Pfizer's stock has gained 43.4% so far this year, while Arena's shares are down 35.0%. The S&P 500.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy