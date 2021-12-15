ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. AG Underscores Need To Guard Children from Identity Theft During Holidays

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers to watch for identity theft this holiday season, especially when it comes to children using the latest digital devices.

Many children may receive new gadgets and electronics as Christmas presents. These gifts will give them broader access to the Internet. That means every smartphone, tablet and gaming device poses an increased risk of identity theft by way of malicious apps and social networks.

“Children don’t always understand the basics of digital security, especially with the excitement of receiving a new device,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Many times these gifts become just another form of entertainment. Each device makes a child susceptible, however, so it’s important for everyone to monitor screen usage and educate children about dangers posed by technology.”

Parents and guardians may want to sit down with children and discuss the dangers of talking to strangers and giving out personal information.

The Attorney General also offers these tips:

  • Monitor social media use, even if children object.
  • Lay down ground rules as a protective measure.
  • Warn children that private information should not be shared on websites.
  • Caution children against downloading games or apps from third-party sites. It’s also a good idea to have an adult approve any downloads.
  • Maintain strict privacy settings on Facebook and other social networks.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

Anyone who believes his or her child has been the victim of identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

