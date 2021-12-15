ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden to visit storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support

By Tom Negovan, Char'Nese Turner
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsQev_0dNRm25n00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation Now ) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Kentucky Wednesday to survey the damage and offer federal support for the victims of quad-city tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water, or electricity.

At least 88 people died after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. In Kentucky, five twisters hit the state, including one with a path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Biden will visit Fort Campbell for a storm briefing and Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage. While Biden is not expected to deliver an address, he is scheduled to meet with storm victims and local officials to provide federal support.

Biden “wants to hear directly from people, and he wants to offer his support directly to them,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Residents at Bowling Green shelter told NewsNation they were “eager to hear good news from the president” as the state is in for a long road to recovery.

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

Biden’s trip to Kentucky comes at the close of a year marked by a notable uptick in extreme weather occurrences driven primarily by climate change. Only a month after he was sworn into office, Biden went to Houston to survey the damage wrought by last winter’s historic storm there. He ultimately traveled to Idaho, Colorado and California to survey wildfire damage during the summer, as well as Louisiana, New Jersey and New York earlier this fall after Hurricane Ida tore through the region.

The president’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed into law last month, is expected to provide some relief. It includes billions for climate resilience projects aimed to better defend people and property from future storms, wildfires and other natural disasters. His proposed $2 trillion social spending package, still pending in Congress, includes billions more to help shift the nation away from oil, gas and coal and toward widespread clean energy and electric vehicle use.

In addition to the deaths in Kentucky, the tornadoes also killed at least six people in Illinois , where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas , where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies; and two in Missouri.

The president signed two federal disaster declarations for Kentucky over the weekend, providing federal aid for search and rescue and cleanup operations, as well as aid for temporary housing and to help individuals and businesses recover.

Biden has vowed that the federal government is committed to providing whatever the affected states need in the aftermath of the storm.

“We’re going to get this done,” Biden said. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Dawson Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Louisiana State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Arkansas State
WJTV 12

Mississippi man pleads to pointing lasers at Memphis planes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee, federal prosecutors said. Eugene Conrad of Michigan City, Mississippi, faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft, the U.S. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

911 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 911 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 522,455 with 10,354 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Empower Mississippi seeking new charter school founders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Empower Mississippi leaders are searching for new charter school founders throughout Mississippi. The organization launched Embark, a project that leaders said will double the number of charter schools in the state by 2025. Right now, Mississippi is home to seven charter schools. Since the beginning of the pandemic, families have shown […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
WJTV 12

$17 million awarded to Mississippi school meal programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $17,161,128 to Mississippi to strengthen school meal programs. The funds will be used for the following: $11,296,031 in Supply Chain Assistance funds for schools to purchase food for their meal programs $3,605,891 to purchase USDA Foods […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $2.3M for infrastructure storm, flooding repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration granted the State of Mississippi over $2.3-million to repair infrastructure damaged by storms and flooding. Mississippi received $195,993 for statewide storm and flooding damage from April, 2020 and $2,167,318.92 for flooding damage from February, 2019. The funds will be used to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Newsnation#Fort Campbell#White House
WJTV 12

Mississippi airports receive $19.8 million from infrastructure package

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly $20,000,000 will be distributed to 63 airports across Mississippi for repairs and improvements. The funds are being made available as part of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package. “Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure. I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Parole Board Chairman Pickett announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State Parole Board Chairman Steven Pickett announced his retirement from public service, effective December 31, 2021. Pickett has spent 30 years in government work, including nine years on the five-member Parole Board. He began serving on the board November 10, 2012, after former Governor Phil Bryant appointed him […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
WJTV 12

Five Mississippi universities receive grants to enroll more future teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), through its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, awarded $9,886,468 in grants to five universities in the state. The funds will cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 students seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education. The department is using American Rescue Plan […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Repairs to Warren County Health Dept. estimated at $300K

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County leaders said repairs to the Warren County Health Department are estimated to be $300,000. The Vicksburg Post reported the building needs a new roof. The current roof is a traditional flat roof, and it has fallen into disrepair. Leaders said the building also needs touch-ups on interior walls […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy