ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham County, VT

Becca Balint, leader of the Vermont Senate, joins race for U.S. House

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Lola Duffort/VTDigger

Becca Balint, the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, is running for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, she announced Monday morning, Dec. 13.

“I’m running because I believe that, even with the challenges of today, we cannot back away from fighting for each other,” the Windham County Democrat said in a written statement. “We have to deliver on some big promises for Vermont working families, and that is going to take courage and kindness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhfHn_0dNRjObZ00
By Mike Dougherty/VTDigger
Becca Balint, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, announced her candidacy for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 13.

Balint joins Lt. Gov. Molly Gray in the Democratic primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who is vacating his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate. No Republicans have entered the race.

Balint, 53, is the first openly gay woman elected to the Vermont Senate and the first woman to serve as its president. The former middle school teacher and stay-at-home mother won her first political contest in a race for her southeastern Vermont Senate seat in 2014.

She rose quickly through the ranks of the Democrat-controlled chamber, becoming majority leader in 2017, at the start of her second term. Four years later, in 2021, she was elected pro tem — the top position in the Senate.

Balint grew up in New York’s Hudson Valley and first came to Vermont in the mid-1990s as a rock-climbing instructor in Plymouth. She settled in Brattleboro in 2007 with attorney Elizabeth Wohl, whom she married two years later when Vermont legalized same-sex marriage.

In a campaign video released Monday morning, Balint leans into her identity — recounting the prejudice she and Wohl faced when they first moved to Vermont and describing the impact of antisemitism on her family.

“I know what can happen when we turn away from each other,” Balint says in the video. “My grandfather was murdered on a death march in the Holocaust. I grew up with the knowledge that people can be led astray when they’re scared.”

Later in the video, Balint says that if elected to Congress she would advocate for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, paid family and medical leave, racial justice and housing justice.

Balint’s decision to join the race is the latest in a series of moves touched off by Sen. Patrick Leahy’s, D-Vt., announcement last month that he would retire when his eighth term expires in January 2023. That has led to a great reshuffling of Vermont’s political landscape — opening up at least four top positions: seats in the U.S. Senate and House, the lieutenant governorship and, now, the pro tem post.

Vermont has never elected a woman to federal office, but several up-and-coming politicos aim to break that glass ceiling next year. In addition to Gray — a first-term lieutenant governor who rose from obscurity to win a statewide race in 2020 — Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, has also been eyeing the House race. Ram Hinsdale has not yet said whether she will run, but she has kept a busy schedule of public events in recent months, including an appearance in Bennington last week.

All three have been affiliated with Emerge Vermont, an organization that trains Democratic women to run for office — Balint and Gray as trainees and Ram Hinsdale as a founder.

The post Becca Balint, leader of the Vermont Senate, joins race for U.S. House appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Nesting loons have a record year

Vermont’s loons are thriving with a record 109 nesting pairs recorded in 2021, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). “Across Vermont, 77 loon nests […] Read More The post Nesting loons have a record year appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Vermont primary care practices feel the squeeze

Dear Editor, I have been a solo, independent pediatrician for 32 years at Green Mountain Pediatrics, located in Bennington. I have always strived to use best practices with some healthy common sense in the care of my kids. I love […] Read More The post Vermont primary care practices feel the squeeze appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
142
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy