ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Weekly horoscopes for Dec. 15-21, 2021

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Regardless of how much we want something, sometimes we simply have to admit defeat. In manifestation circles, this is known as “this or something better.” When we miss out on something, it doesn’t have to mean we failed. Sometimes it’s about dodging a bullet so we can level up. If something appears to slip from your grasp this week, then know it’s for your highest good, even though it might not feel like it right now.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

With ongoing tensions, the sky does offer you an outlet as Mars moves into your fun zone. The next six weeks may herald a period where you can enjoy yourself a little more, even if that looks different than how it used to. Your social life gets a boost under the Full Moon, and so do any romantic opportunities, including rekindling a current relationship. Despite the troubles, you’re invited to keep your heart open!

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

The past 18 months have been a process akin to a snake shedding skin. This includes old opinions, beliefs and ideas — especially about yourself. This week, you might finally lose that old skin, revealing a brand new you! There are so many wonderful opportunities awaiting you, so avoid doubling down on the old ways of doing things. Sometimes, the best way to remove a bandage is to rip it straight off!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Things may feel intense, or at least harder than they should be. Whether you like it or not, things change. People, life, perspectives — they all change, grow and evolve eventually. You can either dig in your heels and resist the process, or, you can think about it from a new angle. More often than not, it’s the way we think about a situation not the situation itself that causes us the most problems. Change your thoughts and you can change the way you feel, at least.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

As your patron planet Mercury moves into your fun zone, you’ll get the chance to think a little differently about happiness and pleasure. The fact is, the things you used to enjoy are undergoing a process of change and renewal – including children and romance too! As you dive deeper into what it is you actually want, you may have more chances of discovering new desires when it comes to happiness.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

Any problems can be figured out when you think about them. You might be feeling a little heavy, intense of even tired as you process a whole lot of things right now. Be gentle on yourself as you undergo changes. Thoughts become things, so if you’re not feeling the best, it may help to gain some clarity around your mindset. Talk things through, write things down and generally get to know yourself — and your desires — better.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Eclipses in your sign for the past 18 months have really put life on fast-forward for you. As you’ve grown and expanded your perspective, no doubt the nature of your relationships, or your beliefs about them have as well. This week, a Full Moon — that isn’t an eclipse — may bookend this past period and help you get back to being you! As the world starts to bring in an avalanche of opportunities, position yourself to welcome them!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

When things aren’t quite working out the way we hoped, we can either sulk about it, or we can choose to think about things differently. Sure, there are a few issues on the home front right now, and those problems will take some time to overcome. For now, open avenues of conversation. Find out what someone else really thinks. You may even discover exactly what it is that you really want in the process.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

A boost to your social life is possible this week under the Full Moon. Even if it means temporarily putting your obligations to one side, enjoy life to the fullest. Accept invites to parties, catch-ups and other general frivolities of the holiday season. Striking out in a new direction socially might pave the way for bright new opportunities, including responsibilities, in the New Year. But for now, let your hair down a little and enjoy yourself.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

It’s the easiest thing to do on paper, yet can be oh so hard to do — communicate your feelings! The nature of your relationships, both personal and professional are taking a dramatic turn. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing, but it will mean having to confront a few home truths in order to move past it. If you feel like you need to get something off your chest, this will be a great week to do it.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Your guiding star, Mars, moves into your cash flow zone this week. This may bring a burst of new energy to the way you earn, spend and save. If you’ve got new financial goals you want to tackle in 2022, then you might need to let go of old money beliefs and habits. Rearranging your money beliefs and philosophies might mean letting go of what you currently know to be true. You’ve learnt a lot about cash recently, it’s now time to implement a new approach.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

The peak of the social season arrives under the Full Moon. This lunation may see you entertain friends or family at home, rather than painting the town red. If possible, connect with those whom you have a long-lasting bond with. As some of your friendships grow and change, be aware the nature of your connection might be different from what it once was. If someone you hold dear has grown distant, this might be an opportunity to reopen the lines of communication.

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER!

The post Weekly horoscopes for Dec. 15-21, 2021 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 12/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It won't be easy putting aside personal feelings to do what's best for the group, but it's the right thing to do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life won't be returning to normal - and that may not be such a bad thing. Embrace the spirit of adventure. You might surprise yourself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Eclipse#Pave#Mars#Leo#Mercury
Mountain Times

Peak silly season

By Cassandra Tyndall A new week brings a change in the Astro-weather. Action planet Mars arrives in Sagittarius, infusing the skies with a dose of enthusiasm and confidence. This once in every-two-years visit can bring a “more the merrier” vibe, […] Read More The post Peak silly season appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ASTRONOMY
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 15-21)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What “sin” is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it’s getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
Mountain Times

The revolving door

By Cassandra Tyndall December is an interesting month. On the one hand, energies are amplifying as they usher us into a new year, while on the other, closures and endings clear the space. As one door closes, another door opens.  […] Read More The post The revolving door appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Times

Encountering karmic closures

By Cassandra Tyndall Themes of travel, faith and philosophy may be stirred under this week’s Solar Eclipse. This New Moon intertwined with karmic closures or completion may signal profound changes around your beliefs or sense of self-confidence. You may be […] Read More The post Encountering karmic closures appeared first on The Mountain Times.
ASTRONOMY
Mountain Times

Dying for a good read, life stories inspire

By Dom Cioffi I have an odd, longstanding fascination with reading obituaries. I have never consciously thought about doing this, it just happened unexpectedly. I believe my habit of reading the obituaries began with the death of my father, who […] Read More The post Dying for a good read, life stories inspire appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
985thesportshub.com

10 Gifts Your Teenager Will Love This Holiday Season

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
KIDS
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 12/17/21

A man who attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51, a break-in at a haunted tomb, and a bizarre fish with a transparent head were among the strange, unusual, and enlightening stories to cross our desk this past week.
TV & VIDEOS
revuewm.com

The Itinerary: Dec. 15-21

Ohhh the weather outside is ... not that bad actually!. The week ahead has a good mix of warm, sunny days and the winter chill we crave — perfect for going around town to all kinds of events. This weekend is really all about celebrating the holidays, the last...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Monthly Horoscopes: December 2021

December’s fast-paced astrology wraps up the major themes of 2021 and sets the stage for 2022. Things start off with a bang on the 4th with a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, which is the last eclipse in the archer’s sign until 2029. This lunation is about choosing growth over stagnation. Time to be brave. Then on the 13th, Mercury enters Capricorn and Mars enters Sagittarius. Mercury in Capricorn is the worldbuilder (Think: JRR Tolkien’s Middle Earth and Dolly Parton’s expansive song catalogue) while Mars in Sagittarius is the freewheeling philosopher, motivated by truth. After a year where every step forward required three steps back, momentum is finally building.
PERSONAL FINANCE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 15-21

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
142
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy