Weekly horoscopes for Dec. 15-21, 2021

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Regardless of how much we want something, sometimes we simply have to admit defeat. In manifestation circles, this is known as “this or something better.” When we miss out on something, it doesn’t have to mean we failed. Sometimes it’s about dodging a bullet so we can level up. If something appears to slip from your grasp this week, then know it’s for your highest good, even though it might not feel like it right now.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

With ongoing tensions, the sky does offer you an outlet as Mars moves into your fun zone. The next six weeks may herald a period where you can enjoy yourself a little more, even if that looks different than how it used to. Your social life gets a boost under the Full Moon, and so do any romantic opportunities, including rekindling a current relationship. Despite the troubles, you’re invited to keep your heart open!

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

The past 18 months have been a process akin to a snake shedding skin. This includes old opinions, beliefs and ideas — especially about yourself. This week, you might finally lose that old skin, revealing a brand new you! There are so many wonderful opportunities awaiting you, so avoid doubling down on the old ways of doing things. Sometimes, the best way to remove a bandage is to rip it straight off!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Things may feel intense, or at least harder than they should be. Whether you like it or not, things change. People, life, perspectives — they all change, grow and evolve eventually. You can either dig in your heels and resist the process, or, you can think about it from a new angle. More often than not, it’s the way we think about a situation not the situation itself that causes us the most problems. Change your thoughts and you can change the way you feel, at least.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

As your patron planet Mercury moves into your fun zone, you’ll get the chance to think a little differently about happiness and pleasure. The fact is, the things you used to enjoy are undergoing a process of change and renewal – including children and romance too! As you dive deeper into what it is you actually want, you may have more chances of discovering new desires when it comes to happiness.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

Any problems can be figured out when you think about them. You might be feeling a little heavy, intense of even tired as you process a whole lot of things right now. Be gentle on yourself as you undergo changes. Thoughts become things, so if you’re not feeling the best, it may help to gain some clarity around your mindset. Talk things through, write things down and generally get to know yourself — and your desires — better.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Eclipses in your sign for the past 18 months have really put life on fast-forward for you. As you’ve grown and expanded your perspective, no doubt the nature of your relationships, or your beliefs about them have as well. This week, a Full Moon — that isn’t an eclipse — may bookend this past period and help you get back to being you! As the world starts to bring in an avalanche of opportunities, position yourself to welcome them!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

When things aren’t quite working out the way we hoped, we can either sulk about it, or we can choose to think about things differently. Sure, there are a few issues on the home front right now, and those problems will take some time to overcome. For now, open avenues of conversation. Find out what someone else really thinks. You may even discover exactly what it is that you really want in the process.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

A boost to your social life is possible this week under the Full Moon. Even if it means temporarily putting your obligations to one side, enjoy life to the fullest. Accept invites to parties, catch-ups and other general frivolities of the holiday season. Striking out in a new direction socially might pave the way for bright new opportunities, including responsibilities, in the New Year. But for now, let your hair down a little and enjoy yourself.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

It’s the easiest thing to do on paper, yet can be oh so hard to do — communicate your feelings! The nature of your relationships, both personal and professional are taking a dramatic turn. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing, but it will mean having to confront a few home truths in order to move past it. If you feel like you need to get something off your chest, this will be a great week to do it.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Your guiding star, Mars, moves into your cash flow zone this week. This may bring a burst of new energy to the way you earn, spend and save. If you’ve got new financial goals you want to tackle in 2022, then you might need to let go of old money beliefs and habits. Rearranging your money beliefs and philosophies might mean letting go of what you currently know to be true. You’ve learnt a lot about cash recently, it’s now time to implement a new approach.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

The peak of the social season arrives under the Full Moon. This lunation may see you entertain friends or family at home, rather than painting the town red. If possible, connect with those whom you have a long-lasting bond with. As some of your friendships grow and change, be aware the nature of your connection might be different from what it once was. If someone you hold dear has grown distant, this might be an opportunity to reopen the lines of communication.

