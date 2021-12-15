ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kentucky tornado - latest: Biden arrives to tour wreckage as survivors plead for more temporary housing

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426Keu_0dNRicjQ00

President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend.

The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.

Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise as more than 100 people remained unaccounted for in the central and south region as of midday Tuesday.

It comes as some of the thousands of Kentuckians who lost their homes in the storms are calling for the government to address a shortage of temporary housing across the state, with one lamenting: “We need places to go.”

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

4 men accused of traveling from Michigan to steal from tornado-ravaged part of Kentucky

PRINCETON, Ky. — Four people from out of state have been arrested for allegedly stealing from tornado-damaged residences and vehicles in Kentucky. Mitchell Stanton, Jesse Stanton, Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom, all from Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property on Dec. 16 in Princeton, Kentucky, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
KENTUCKY STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Kentucky storms carry family photo to Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Chelsea Ehemann walked outside her Cincinnati home, she noticed someone's photo in her front yard. "It was a homecoming picture from back in high school from 2006," Ehemann said. "I looked at it and saw...Ohio County High School. I thought it was Indiana." Ehemann and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred. The remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties, the agency said.At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10. Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rick Perry sent Mark Meadows text outlining ‘aggressive’ strategy to invalidate election, report says

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection believes ex-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is responsible for sending a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows which suggested that three state legislatures to unilaterally declare former president Donald Trump the winner of last year’s presidential election in those states against the will of voters.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

385K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy