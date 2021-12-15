ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norah Jones Premieres Merry New Video For ‘I Dream Of Christmas’

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorah Jones has premiered a festive new video for “I Dream Of Christmas,” which is available to watch now exclusively on Facebook. The video was directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos from a host of personalities including Gleb Savchenko, Scott Tweedie, Emma Brooks McAllister, and Courtney Mawhorr. The song is...

www.udiscovermusic.com

wncw.org

Tuesday: Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas

This isn’t exactly Norah’s first Holiday album: she and her trio of friends Puss N’ Boots released “Dear Santa” in 2019. This new one was produced by Leon Michels, and features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, and Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar among others.
MUSIC
thezoereport.com

Norah Jones’ Discusses Her Festive New Music Video & Go-To Gifting Destinations

With her soulful lyrics and soothing vocals, it’s hard to imagine any singer better suited to create a Christmas album than Norah Jones. And on Oct. 15, the nine-time Grammy winner proved that to be the case with her first-ever holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas. As you’d expect, the songs feature a slightly romantic, slightly whimsical sound — and that’s especially true of the lead single, “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones).” Yes, every ballad on the album is exactly what a holiday song should be. But with its cozy and nostalgic vibes, this one epitomizes the holiday season; and with Jones’ newly released music video for the song, that’s now even more obvious.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones & Pistol Annies deliver noteworthy holiday albums

Kelly Clarkson, 'When Christmas Comes Around' (Atlantic) The standards on Clarkson's second Christmas album are almost unfair to other interpreters — she is that nimble a singer. (See "Last Christmas," especially, rendered here as a vivid roller coaster.) However, it's the original tunes — which she sings with the kind of verve most singers not named Mariah Carey don't bother putting into their holiday releases — that make this LP truly stand out.
MUSIC
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Norah Jones performs “Christmas Calling”

The great Norah Jones has captivated listeners with her soft, soulful sound for years. But she's never released a holiday album, until now. The nine-time Grammy-award-winner makes a return to “Saturday Sessions” to perform the song “Christmas Calling” from her new holiday album, “I Dream of Christmas.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones Shares Exclusive Empire State Building Performance

To celebrate the holiday season, Norah Jones recently hit the Empire State Building’s famed Observatory deck for a livestreamed performance. During the set, she performed a handful of tunes from her new holiday album, I Dream Of Christmas, which came out in October. Jones’ live set featured five songs,...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

"For Me? It’s Been Christmas All Year Already": Norah Jones on Her First Holiday Album

Most families probably follow the same time-honored patterns when it comes to preparing Yuletide family meals—the table will be stocked with either ham or turkey, or perhaps a combination of both, and maybe even that fabled Roast Beast that the rehabilitated Grinch was allowed to carve for his festive new friends down in Whoville. But at Norah Jones’ house in upstate New York, it’s none of the above, and something not exactly seasonal at all—unless you and your relatives all gather annually around those bowls of unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden, that is. “I always serve pasta with bolognese for Christmas Eve,” says the nine-time Grammy winner, proudly. “And it’s only become our tradition because I forced it to be our tradition, mostly because it’s my favorite dish, plus it’s fun and it’s easy. But it’s funny, because I make it every week anyway, so it’s just become something silly.”
ENTERTAINMENT
