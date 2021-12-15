Okemo debuts two express lifts

By Karen D. Lorentz

Just as the mail gets delivered in rain, snow, hail and dark of night, the workers at Okemo Mountain Resort debuted the new Quantum Six Express chairlift as scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 11 — despite the unseasonable rain. After early morning haul line de-icing, the six-seat chairs were put on the cable to speed riders to the summit of Jackson Gore.

Riding up on the first chair with Okemo managers, I asked Vice President and General Manager Bruce Schmidt what the determining factor was to choose this replacement lift for the Quantum Four Express. Without hesitation he replied, “a 50% increase in lift capacity.”

That’s good news for weekend and holiday guests who often waited in line at the prior chair as they sought to access upper Jackson Gore trails or make their way to the main mountain or South Face areas.

“The lift capacity for the Quantum Six is rated at 2,900 rides per hour, based on optimal operating conditions,” Communications Manager Bonnie MacPherson said.

But the good news doesn’t end there as the (former) Quantum Four highspeed bubble lift was relocated to replace the Green Ridge Triple fixed grip chairlift and now offers an easier and quicker way to Okemo’s main summit. Renamed the Evergreen Summit Express, it debuted Dec. 4 and offers a four-minute ride versus the triple’s 8 minutes as well as 2,180 rides per hour versus the triple’s 1,800. It also offers the comfort of the bubble, a retractable transparent dome that skiers and snowboarders have the option to use for weather protection and warmth on windy, cold days.

“With the opening of the two lifts, Okemo has completed a transformational upgrade — part of a Vail Resorts capital improvement plan that makes accessing the mountain faster and easier. Okemo now has two bubble lifts that access the summit area and a second six-passenger lift,” MacPherson said.

Both lifts were manufactured by Leitner-Poma of America.

The major infrastructure improvements took place between April and November 2021 and also included terrain and snowmaking expansions. A key component to shortening the time to access the main summit for those approaching from Jackson Gore is the Green Link, a short new connector trail with snowmaking that leads from the intersection of Upper Mountain Road and Roundhouse Run to the base of the new Evergreen Summit Express.

Senior Director of Mountain Operations Eb Kinney noted the Evergreen lift offers a good alternative to the Sunburst Six for skiing a host of upper mountain trails like Timberline, Sapphire, Tomahawk, and Jolly Green Giant, several tree runs, and some easy greens. Greater usage of this underutilized lift/skiing area will reduce lift waits at the popular Sunburst Six, he added.

The lifts and trail upgrades will also cut the time to access the summit of South Face from Jackson Gore’s base from approximately 40 to 25 minutes.

Now in its 66th winter season, Okemo Mountain Resort is one of the most technologically advanced ski areas in the East with six express lifts and snowmaking capability on 98% of its trails.

