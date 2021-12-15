ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Town of Killington bans on-street parking

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Curt Peterson

Killington has adopted a new parking ordinance — and violations will be expensive.

“We want people to know: the new ordinance is going to be enforced,” Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth told the Mountain Times.

Effective Nov. 1 through April 1, all parking on any street is prohibited.

“Because of snow,” Hagenbarth explained. “Any parking is a problem for plowing snow.”

He said the white stuff gets quickly packed on the road surfaces and forms ice, so frequent plowing is necessary. “We’ve already plowed five or six times this year,” he said.

The problem has gotten worse over time, but the increase in the number of full-time residents during the pandemic has exacerbated the challenge for plowing and sanding the roads.

Last month, the day before the Women’s World Cup ski race, over a foot of snow fell on Killington. The 20,000-30,000 race attendees plus the regular ski crowd over the Thanksgiving weekend, made parking — and plowing — an challenge.

“We had 16 inches of snow during the event,” Hagenbarth said. “More cars, more residents, more visitors, more snow — it can be a nightmare if the roads are blocked.”

The updated parking ordinance imposes stiffer fines and designates all streets for on-street parking prohibition. Any vehicle “impeding plowing of snow” will be towed, the town manager said.

Two have been removed already and taken to a storage area where they are accruing daily town and storage facility fees.

The fine for on-street parking during the winter period is $25, and $20 is added for failure to pay the fine within 15 days. If the car isn’t retrieved from storage and fines and fees paid within 90 days of towing, the town can sell the vehicle to collect the unpaid amount plus costs of sale.

The post Town of Killington bans on-street parking appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 2

Related
Mountain Times

Bleeding Killington

By Merisa Sherman A young man was banging on doors, a large blue cardboard poster under his arm. In the center was a large black and white photo of a random mountain in Vermont. It was taken from an off […] Read More The post Bleeding Killington appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog

By Virginia Dean Local resident Matt Buck had always dreamed of opening a soup eatery, and this past November, his wish came true. Soup Dog is now open for business and offers a wide selection of soups and a variety […] Read More The post Slurp ‘n’ slam at Killington’s new eatery: Soup Dog appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Forest Service offers Christmas Tree cutting program

Christmas trees for personal use only may now be cut on Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) lands, subject to purchase of a permit. Christmas tree cutting area maps Trees may be cut only within designated areas within both north and […] Read More The post Forest Service offers Christmas Tree cutting program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Public learns about proposed TIF district in Killington

Future success of town, businesses, development prospects assessed By Polly Mikula A lack of basic municipal infrastructure is holding the town of Killington back. That was the summary of a presentation by White + Burke Real Estate Advisors to the […] Read More The post Public learns about proposed TIF district in Killington appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Traffic
Local
Vermont Government
Killington, VT
Government
City
Killington, VT
Mountain Times

Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow

By Sandra Dee Owens Living without running water for 8 years was the hardest part for me. In our early 20s my husband and I had bought a small piece of land with a burnt-down house on it. It was […] Read More The post Arctic shower; or, getting clean in the snow appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Nesting loons have a record year

Vermont’s loons are thriving with a record 109 nesting pairs recorded in 2021, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). “Across Vermont, 77 loon nests […] Read More The post Nesting loons have a record year appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Killington town to spur development, village

$66.5 million investment could net $300 million of growth over the next 10 years By Polly Mikula The town of Killington has drafted a plan to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district to provide transportation and municipal water infrastructure […] Read More The post Killington town to spur development, village appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Woodstock committee reconsiders high cost of Town Hall renovation

By Katy Savage A committee that’s spent four years studying the prices and concepts for a hefty renovation of the Woodstock Town Hall said last Monday, Nov. 15 that they couldn’t recommend any of their plans. They cost too much. […] Read More The post Woodstock committee reconsiders high cost of Town Hall renovation appeared first on The Mountain Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Thanksgiving#The Mountain Times
Mountain Times

Construction workers feel the crunch

By Katy Savage If you want to make renovations to your home or are planning to build a new house, you might have to wait. Some local construction companies are booked for the next two years. “We’ve been busier than […] Read More The post Construction workers feel the crunch appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Killington, Woodstock businesses see all-time economic boom

By Ethan Weinstein As Covid restrictions dropped and people acted upon their pent up urge to travel, tourism surged in Killington and Woodstock this past summer and fall. Few can speak to the Killington economy like Chris Karr, who owns […] Read More The post Killington, Woodstock businesses see all-time economic boom appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Holiday lights displayed at the Vermont State fairgrounds

Nov. 26 – Dec. 26 — RUTLAND — Diamonds and More and Catamount Radio present Holiday Lights at the Vermont State Fairgrounds this November and December. Celebrate the most festive season of the year when you pack the family station […] Read More The post Holiday lights displayed at the Vermont State fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Real Estate sales shatter records

Demand pushes prices up, particularly in Killington By Polly Mikula “Over $70 million year-to-date is more than the last three years combined,” Heidi Bomengen, owner of Prestige Real Estate, which sells real estate exclusively in Killington, wrote in the company’s […] Read More The post Real Estate sales shatter records appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Mountain Times

Rutland City backs Paramount Theatre’s multi-million expansion

By Polly Mikula Eric Mallette, director of the Paramount Theater, made a formal request to the Rutland Board of Aldermen to “partner” with the Paramount with a financial investment of $450,000 over the next four years, according to the minutes […] Read More The post Rutland City backs Paramount Theatre’s multi-million expansion appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock

By Ethan Weinstein  Perched atop a hill overlooking the Kedron Valley is a house nestled into the countryside within easy driving distance of Okemo and Killington ski resorts, and a quick drive to the village of Woodstock.  After six years […] Read More The post Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Pittsfield plans holiday event

By Brett Yates The town of Pittsfield typically decorates the gazebo on its village green to mark the holiday season. This year, officials aim to turn the small local tradition into a full-fledged community event. According to Select Board Chair […] Read More The post Pittsfield plans holiday event appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

The Festival of Light Christmas display at La Salette of Enfield

Nov. 25 – Jan. 2 — ENFIELD, New Hampshire — The Christmas Spirit will once again come alive through the Festival of Light display beginning at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the La Salette Shrine on Rte 4A in Enfield, […] Read More The post The Festival of Light Christmas display at La Salette of Enfield appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
142
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy