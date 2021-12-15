ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, VT

How do we stop killing each other?

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 3 days ago

By Bob Stannard

Editor’s note: Bob Stannard of Manchester is an author, musician and former state legislator and lobbyist.

Bang! Bang! Maxwell’s silver hammer
Came down upon his head
Clang! Clang! Maxwell’s silver hammer
Made sure that he was dead — The Beatles

And so happy Christmas for black and for whites,
(War is over if you want it)
For the yellow and red ones,
Let’s stop all the fight.
(War is over now) — John Lennon

You know we’re killers, right? I mean, not you and me personally, but Homo sapiens in general. We’ve been killing each other for thousands of years. Homo sapiens didn’t get along with Neanderthals, so they fought and killed each other.

The French fought with the Italians. The Italians fought with the French. Both the French and Italians fought among themselves. Same with just about every other European country. African tribes have been fighting each other forever, as have the various sectors of the Mideast. Even though they appeared to favor a peaceful lifestyle, Native American tribes were, at times, at war with each other.

And we’re not talking about minor disagreements here. We’re talking about brutal violence being inflicted upon each other for whatever reason(s). Did our ancestors fight because of skin color or religious beliefs? Did they fight over territory? Did they fight over food and resources? Probably the answer is “yes” to all of the above.

It’s only been recently — that is, the last few hundred years — that we humans have found a way to at least try to resolve our differences without killing each other. Negotiations and diplomacy are relatively new concepts for the human race. We have miraculously found a way to postpone obliterating each other, for now at least.

Still, our country spends an obscene $778 billion annually to support our military. By contrast, China, the second largest military spender, spends $252 billion, far less than half of what we spend. Now that, thanks to President Biden, we’re finally out of Afghanistan, perhaps this would be a good time to initiate discussions on reducing our military spending.

What makes us view killing as an appropriate means of conflict resolution? Back in the 1800s, some gamblers were known to shoot and kill another card player simply because he suspected his opponent of cheating. Presumably, a fair amount of alcohol was involved.

Homo sapiens, which includes all races, have found various and sundry ways to kill, maim and torture others for as long as we’ve been around — roughly 200,000 years. Why, then, does it come as a surprise when we see our fellow Homo sapiens killing each other today? Isn’t it what we’ve always done? Isn’t it easier to resolve any conflict by simply eliminating the foe before you? Hasn’t killing been the primary method of dealing with each other’s differences right along?

When a Kyle Rittenhouse goes out looking for trouble, finds it, and resolves the conflict by killing, isn’t he just acting like his ancestors? It’s what we do, right? When a police officer shoots and kills an unarmed black man, isn’t the cop just channeling his inner fears and hatreds handed down from the past and resolving a situation that he may, or may not, interpret accurately, as would his ancestors?

Maybe we’ve evolved to the place where we no longer need to reconcile our differences through violence, but then again, maybe not. We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporting insurrectionists violently trying to stop a legitimate election from being sanctified and thus undermining our democracy. Those folks believed that violence was their only recourse.

I write these words out of concern for our future. For most of my life, our country has been at war with someone over something that was never really ever resolved by the war. In addition, we are becoming numb to the level of gun violence in our country. Just last week we witnessed another school shooting that killed four kids and wounded seven more. For the first time, the parents are also being held accountable.

That’s a big step forward, but it’s only one step.

Yes, it’s against the law for us to kill each other, but it doesn’t appear to be against the laws of nature. As a species we have a responsibility to be mindful of, and to not fear others, just because they’re different. We’re all people of different races but the same species living on the same planet.

We have two options: Work things out or wish we had. It’ll take a lot of work with many disagreements. Are you up for the task?

The post How do we stop killing each other? appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Blinken turns on the religious freedom blinders

Religious freedom is under siege across much of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Rather than tackle the issue head-on, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s "bothsiderism" makes it worse. The Islamic State perpetrated genocide against Yezidis, some of whom remain enslaved in Turkey or among its Arab proxies....
RELIGION
baconsrebellion.com

Young Peoples’ Attitudes About America Show that the Nation is Reaping What the Left has Sown

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Clearly, parents have not done so successfully. The Left has. For a dramatic lesson in what the young have learned about America at enormous public and private expense, please see the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll Fall 2021 Top Trends and Takeaways, published yesterday. The poll of more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds was taken between October 26 and November 8 of this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lennon
Washington Monthly

Why Americans Don’t Know Enough About Black History

In marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre last summer, The Oklahoman reported that many people had never even heard of it. Of course, it’s shameful that so many of our fellow citizens are unaware of “one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.” But it is not terribly surprising.
SOCIETY
The Independent

US congressman should be kidnapped, Russian politician says on live TV

A Russian lawmaker has called for the kidnapping of a US congressman on live TV over the American’s comments about Ukraine.The alarming comments were made by the chairman of Russia’s nationalist party Rodina, Aleksei Zhuravlyov, who appeared on the state TV show “60 Minutes” and advocated for the kidnapping of Ruben Gallego, a Democrat congressman from Arizona, the Daily Beast reported.Mr Zhuravlyov told host Olga Skabeeva: “This is how we should be dealing with these b******s. We can grab him out of Ukraine and there’s nothing they could do, with our capabilities.”Mr Gallego, a retired US marine, had recently taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
persecution.org

United Nations Calls for Countries to Accept Afghan Refugees

(International Christian Concern) – As the crisis deepens for Afghans under Taliban rule, the United Nations is calling on neighboring countries to receive Afghans fleeing the country. Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan have been deporting Afghans in increasing numbers since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces in August even as Afghanistan continues to plunge further into a humanitarian disaster marked by severe hunger, food shortages, and other issues.
POLITICS
The Independent

CNN host reveals ‘symptomatic Covid’ and urges testing before gatherings

CNN host Brianna Keilar has urged her viewers to get tested before seeing friends and family after she tested positive for Covid and was symptomatic. Ms Keilar announced news of her positive test result early on Friday, meaning she will not appear on CNN until she ends isolation, which is typically 10 days. “I have symptomatic covid and am so thankful to have the protection of being double vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted, before appealing to Americans to test. “Please be careful about potential exposures,” the CNN host wrote. “Get tested before gathering with friends and family.”Many of her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Italians#European#African#Native American
Tampa Bay Times

Can we talk about abortion without tearing each other apart? | Column

Those of us who have long criticized Roe v. Wade for usurping the power of legislatures to make serious policy decisions must now contemplate the reality that We the People may yet get a chance to legislate on this fraught matter. Hold the brass bands. Are we capable of discussion and debate? Congress cannot seem to pass a budget and perpetually accelerates to the edge of the default cliff before veering off at the last second and raising the debt ceiling. As Windsor Mann quipped: “A country that goes berserk over masks is about to debate guns and abortion.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
AFP

US on alert after social media rumors of school shootings

The United States was on heightened alert for school violence Friday after rumors of potential shootings spread on TikTok, though authorities said no credible threat had been found. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gun violence nonprofit, at least 149 school shootings have occurred in the United States so far this year, with 32 deaths and 94 injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBN

Nonbelievers across Africa risk freedom, family support

Muhammad Mubarak Bala’s lengthy detention and its traumatic effect on his young family illustrate the risks of being openly faithless in African countries where religious belief pervades social life and challenging such norms is taboo.
SOCIETY
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

On This Day: North Korea's Kim Jong Il dies

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1790, the Aztec Calendar, or Solar Stone, was uncovered by workmen repairing Mexico City's Central Plaza. In 1903, Orville Wright made history's first sustained airplane flight, lasting 12 seconds and covering 120 feet near Kitty Hawk, N.C. His brother Wilbur flew 852 feet later that day.
POLITICS
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
142
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy