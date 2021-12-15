ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/15/21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — A former “General Hospital” star is suing ABC over the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Ingo Rademacher played Jax for almost 25 years and was fired last month after refusing to get the jab. Rademacher brought a lawsuit against the network on Monday, calling the requirement unconstitutional. He...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

kxlp941.com

12/14/21 Rock News

(Montesano, WA) — One of Kurt Cobain’s childhood homes is for sale, and the listing price is shockingly affordable. As Rolling Stone points out, the late Nirvana frontman lived at the house in Montesano, Washington from 1978 to 82. Kurt moved in with his dad Don following his parents’ divorce at the age of 11 and stayed until his father re-married. In March of 1982, Kurt moved in to his grandparents’ trailer, which marked the beginning of his chaotic teenage years. The house is listed at two-hundred-seventy-nine thousand dollars, which might have something to do with the fact that the realtors didn’t realize the significance of the building until days before it went on the market.
REAL ESTATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

What Happened With Jeff Garlin Days Before He Exited the Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is experiencing a major cast shakeup, as the hit ABC comedy is now without series alum Jeff Garlin. The actor and comedian walked away from the series after an investigation was launched into his alleged on-set behavior. Reports now claim that ahead of his departure, Garlin spoke publicly about the situation during a recent event. And it appears the star shared some less-than-flattering remarks about the show he starred on for nearly a decade.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Announces New Show "Queen Nzinga"

Is there anybody in the television and entertainment industry working harder than 50 Cent right now? The man has seamlessly transitioned from his career as a rapper to becoming one of the biggest names in television production. With the Starz network, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been able to build a serious empire, introducing us to shows including Power and its extensive universe, BMF, and more. He was also the brains behind For Life on ABC, which unfortunately didn't turn out to be a long-lasting project.
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Whoopi Shuts Down Dr. Oz's Senate Run: 'You Don't Have the Right to Talk to People Like This!'

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Senate run has just begun, but the women of The View are already campaigning against him. On Wednesday morning, just one day after Dr. Oz announced that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania, the co-hosts tore into the TV doctor for embracing the GOP position on the COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates, and efforts to keep school-age children safe amid the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy: A Timeline of the Comedians’ Relationship

Comedians in love! Chelsea Handler knew her boyfriend, Jo Koy, for nearly 20 years before they started dating — but their romance happened right on time. During an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, Handler admitted that she may have had feelings for Koy when he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Chelsea Handler calls out boyfriend Jo Koy at PCAs: 'We get to go home together and have more fun there'

"How cool is this?" Handler, 46, said while accepting her trophy. "Thank you to everybody who spent the time voting for me, and to my family members, who I know voted for me several times. Thank you, everybody, and for everybody who has come out to see my show. And to all the straight white men who have been dragged out to see my show by their spouses or girlfriends or daughters, it takes a brave man to listen to me on stage for an hour, so I appreciate you, too."
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Orthopedic Surgeon In New York for Alleged Botched Surgery

A lawsuit has been filed in New York by Trevor Noah against a prominent New York City hospital after allegedly messing up surgery the comedian underwent last year. According to Law and Crime, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central sued a New York City doctor, Dr. Riley J. Williams III, who is an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

