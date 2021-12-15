‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #33 delivers fun action

Marvel’s multiverse is a concept that, creatively and strategically, allows for endless reinvention and massive proliferation, both of which are the guiding principles behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, a gargantuan sequel (in theaters Dec. 17) that sets the franchise on an alternate-realities course by expanding to include not only its own characters but also those from Sony’s earlier web-slinging series. Chief among that cast are Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx)—oh my!—yet there are many more surprising faces populating this would-be blockbuster, some of them wearing arachnid-y masks. The past and the present smash together in Jon Watts’ tentpole, begetting a future of infinite Frankensteinian superhero remixes and do-overs—and resulting, in the here and now, in the finest wall-crawling MCU effort to date.

