Fire on Hillcrest Lane early Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire this morning on Hillcrest Lane West.

Firefighters got on the scene shortly after midnight. This is a video from a neighbor’s security camera.



Neighbors say flames could be seen shooting from the home before firefighters got it under control.

In the video, you can see some people from the home pull out hoses and try to fight the fire themselves before crews got there. Smoke and flame shot through the roof and much of the damage seemed concentrated above the front door. We don’t know if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.

We are working to get more information this morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.