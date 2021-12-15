The Vale: Shadow of the Crown raised the bar for accessibility in 2021

The Nintendo Switch is the primary target for most shoppers who are looking at gaming deals, as the hybrid console is almost always out of stock among retailers. If you want to give the gaming device as a Christmas gift, either to a loved one or to yourself, you should always be checking Nintendo Switch deals for restocks. The good news is that it’s currently available from GameStop for its retail price of $300, so if you want to get the Nintendo Switch before Christmas, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

