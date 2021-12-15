ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tadej Pogacar set for Tour of Flanders debut in 2022

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tadej Pogačar is set to make his Tour of Flanders debut in 2022, outlining plans to ride...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan: There is room to have more than one leader

Lizzie Deignan is looking forward to chances to be both a leader and a supporting teammate in her fourth season with Trek-Segafredo as one of the team’s most successful riders. Despite being a prolific winner herself, Deignan has embraced chances to take on team roles in this year, racing...
JOURNALISM
Cyclingnews

Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders routes announced for Women's WorldTour

Flanders Classics announced significant new climbs for the women at Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders as part of longer routes for both Women’s WorldTour events. This spring, for the 11th edition of Gent-Wevelgem, the women’s field will race 159 kilometres, 17km longer than the last edition, taking in a double ascent of the Kemmelberg.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Kristen Faulkner: Finding economic synergies in cycling

Kristen Faulkner (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) is one of the newest faces in professional cycling. She swapped a successful career as a venture capitalist to pursue her dreams of competing in the biggest races in the world, just completing her first full season of racing abroad. In an interview with Cyclingnews,...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Women's peloton will finally crest the Koppenberg at Tour of Flanders 2022

The women's peloton will attack the Koppenberg for the first time in the Tour of Flanders 2022, also cresting the Kemmelberg twice during Gent-Wevelgem - attacking the steeper Ossuaire side for the first time in the race's history. Organisers Flanders Classics have unveiled the routes, with Gent-Wevelgem gaining 17 kilometres...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tadej Pogačar
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a Espana suits Evenepoel, says Lefevere

Patrick Lefevere has suggested that Remco Evenepoel could target the Vuelta a Espana in 2021 but the QuickStep team boss has added that the young rider’s precise role at the race is far from decided. Evenepoel made his Grand Tour debut at the 2021 Giro d’Italia and despite abandoning...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Mollema: There are no easy races anymore

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) turned 35 three weeks ago, but the Dutchman still feels he has many years and victories left in him, even in light of a new generation that he says has raised the bar and forced him to narrow his focus. Mollema, a top-10 finisher at all three...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

How to watch Christmas Cyclo-cross – live TV and streaming

The 2021-22 cyclo-cross season is well underway having been in full swing since the big three series competitions kicked off in September and October. However, it's only now, right at the end of 2021, that the 'big three' of cyclo-cross – Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) – are getting their campaigns underway following a break at the end of their long road and mountain bike seasons, with the latter set to make his debut on Boxing Day.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Of Flanders#Monument#Jersey#The Tour De France#Slovenian#Li Ge Bastogne Li Ge
Cyclingnews

Five key stages of the Vuelta a España 2022

A talented climber in the 1990s, and with two podium finishes in the Vuelta a España and a third place in the 1999 Tour de France, after retiring in 2002 Spain’s Fernando Escartín started work with Unipublic co-designing the Vuelta’s race routes. With the 2022 Vuelta...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Rockford Register Star

WWE Supershow Holiday Tour makes Rockford debut

The WWE Supershow Holiday Tour came to Rockford for the first time Saturday night. The show featured matches among WWE favorites including RAW and Smackdown superstars. Matches included Roman Reigns & The Usos vs Drew McIntyre, King Woods & Rey Mysterio and the WWE Championship Fatal Four Way Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
WWE
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy