Tadej Pogacar set for Tour of Flanders debut in 2022

The 2021-22 cyclo-cross season is well underway having been in full swing since the big three series competitions kicked off in September and October. However, it's only now, right at the end of 2021, that the 'big three' of cyclo-cross – Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) – are getting their campaigns underway following a break at the end of their long road and mountain bike seasons, with the latter set to make his debut on Boxing Day.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO