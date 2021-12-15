ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

‘8-Track’ Brilliantly Taps Into the Emotional Heat and Exuberance of Songs From a Turbulent Era

By Hedy Weiss
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the magnetic tape-recording technology that supported much of the music created between the mid-1960s and early 1980s has long since become obsolete, the songs written during those years live on and remain as revelatory, blistering and exhilarating as ever. Vivid proof of this can be found in Theo...

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
substreammagazine.com

Leo Tebele Taps Layla For Upbeat New Track “Feeling Close”

Before the real fun begins next year, Tebele leaves a lasting impression in a groovy new sound to close out 2021. Began creating music at a young age, today, a New York recording artist Leo Tebele fueled by passion shines bright as one of most popular music’s most exciting new artists with the success of breakout tracks “Summer Boy” (2020). Eager to evolve into a mainstay artist in 2022, Leo Tebele drops an upbeat new groove to close out 2021, titled “Feeling Close.”
MUSIC
Variety

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok. Inspired by the poetic dialogue and fantastical world of the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” Barlow says she began writing songs from the main character’s perspective. The first tease, “Daphne’s Song,” was posted to TikTok after the series debuted. A simple...
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Shooter Jennings Unveils Touching New Track “Gene’s Song”

Outlaw country artist Shooter Jennings released a new song from his upcoming album Over a Cocaine Rainbow. The song, titled “Genes Song” is a touching tribute to Gene Sizemore, an art teacher at the University School of Nashville. Jennings attended this school for his final 2 years of high school, and Gene made a considerable impact, and they forged a friendship that lasted all the way to Gene’s death. Jennings said this in a press release as a preface for the song and what about Gene inspired him, “He provided a foundation and mentorship to some degree that really helped me in hindsight, especially after losing my dad as a young man. He was a great man, a funny man, and a blues man. He loved music, art, and life and always brought a smile to my face.” Jennings went on to talk about how Gene used to draw pictures for those that he had a special relationship with. Gene gifted Jennings a drawing of a pistol and “Gene” written below it. It inspired Jennings to paint his own picture of Gene after he passed away.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Helen Reddy
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Hans Christian Andersen
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

Conceived by John Mauceri, this new work is a re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker." Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 book, Alan Cumming recounts the origin story of how a prince got put into a nutcracker. Unlike the ballet, we also learn what happens when the young girl grows up, having saved the prince, and what they are doing today.
ENTERTAINMENT
blueridgeoutdoors

First Tracks: Chamomile and Whiskey Premieres New Christmas Song

Chamomile and Whiskey set a lonesome scene in “First Christmas Without You,” a live single being released for the holidays that premieres today at Blue Ridge Outdoors. The sad country ballad was written by band front man Koda Kerl’s late father, who penned the song following a break-up. The mournful tune contains vivid imagery of passing time during the holidays alone after a relationship ends, with the sentiment enhanced by Kerl’s somber vocals and fiddler Marie Borgman’s plaintive bow work.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Emotions#The Doobie Brothers#The Bee Gees#Generation Xers#American
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Fashion
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy