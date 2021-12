When the spinoff premiered back in 2019, When Hope Calls came with a bit of a built-in audience. Its parent show, When Calls the Heart, has a rabid group of fans called #Hearties and many flocked to stream the episodes on Hallmark Movies Now. For almost two years, the fate of the show has been in limbo and fans of the show, also known as #Hopefuls, have been wondering if they would ever get a second season. While Hallmark Channel ultimately decided not to renew the show, GAC Family scooped up the rights and decided to produce a second season starting with a two-episode Christmas special, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas. Here’s what we know about the Christmas special including an exclusive sneak peek!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO