The Platteville Hillmen opened the home portion of their 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday evening and improved to 2-0 in the SWC with a 41-33 victory over Prairie Du Chien. The Hillmen got off to a quick 6-0 lead just two minutes into the contest. However, the rest of the first half would be a back and forth affair and the two teams would head into the intermission tied at 16.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO