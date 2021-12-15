ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In Brief: 'Fast 10' bumped in 2023; 'Zola' leads Film Independent Spirit Awards, and more

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal has pushed the release date for Fast & Furious 10 from April 7, 2023 to May 19, 2023, according to Variety. The Justin Lin-directed action movie was originally slated to open April 2 of this year, but was replaced by F9: The Fast Saga because of delays related to the...

www.wbal.com

/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

“A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Stuns At Star-Studded Premiere

All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22. The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: ‘A Chiara’, ‘C’mon C’mon’, ‘The Lost Daughter’, ‘The Novice’, ‘Zola’ In Best Feature Race

Distributor A24 and Zola led nominations as the Film Independent Spirit Awards revealed their 37th annual nods in a pre-taped presentation hosted by Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall and Naomi Watts. The Spirit Awards are skedded for Sunday, March 6, 2022 — live and in-person this year back on the beach in Santa Monica, and broadcast on IFC.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Bay News 9

'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' lead Critics Choice Award film nominees

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age tale "Belfast" and Steven Spielberg's re-envisioning of the musical "West Side Story" scored a leading 11 nominations each Monday, including nods for best picture, for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. "Dune" and "The Power of the Dog" both collected 10 nods,...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Spirit Awards nominations predictions: Feature Film

Coming just a day after the HFPA and Critics Choice duke it out with their nominations on Monday, the Film Independent Spirit Awards will announce theirs on Tuesday and with them bring a crucial piece to the early puzzle of the Oscar race. The 2010’s, which was the beginning of...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Janicza Bravo’s ‘Zola’ leads 37th Spirit Awards nominations

Janicza Bravo’s tweet-inspired road comedy Zola lead the nominations for the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards announced this morning with seven, including Best Feature, Director, Screenplay and Female Lead for Taylour Paige. Next up were The Novice with five and The Lost Daughter and Wild Indian with four apiece.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WBAL Radio

In Brief: 'How I Met Your Father' drops trailer; Spike Lee's Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set "in the near future" as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends "are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to the show's logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh's Josh Peck appears in a recurring role...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Quo Vadis, Aida? leads the winners of the 2021 European Film Awards

The European Film Academy announced the winners of the 34th European Film Awards in Berlin on Saturday evening, with filmmaker Jasmila Žbanić’s Oscar-nominated Bosnian War drama Quo Vadis, Aida? taking home the prize for Best European Film, as well as Best European Director (Žbanić) and Best European Actress (Jasna Đuričić).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
Variety

BAFTA LA Tea Party Canceled Amid COVID Surge

BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual awards season tea party, set for Jan. 8, has been canceled. In a letter to studio executives, BAFTA wrote, “In an abundance of caution, we have taken the difficult decision to halt our plans to host the BAFTA Tea Party on January 8 in Los Angeles. We were anticipating gathering together in person. However, given the uncertainties around the impact this current COVID-19 variant will have on our community, the prudent decision for BAFTA and our attendees is to delay resuming these large-scale events in Los Angeles.” U.K. BAFTA events, including the 75th BAFTA Film Awards on March 13, 2022,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Nana Project’: Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould & Will Peltz To Star In Mockumentary From Director Robin Givens

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King, Hustlers), Nolan Gould (Modern Family, Friends with Benefits) and Will Peltz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Manifest) have signed on to star in The Nana Project, a mockumentary-style comedy from actor-director Robin Givens (Haunted Trail, Horror Noire), which is scheduled to enter production in the Atlanta area in January. The film is set primarily in Timeless Acres Retirement Home and follows feisty chess master Helen “Nana” Lewis (Ruehl) and her estranged grandsons, Andrew (Gould) and Cody (Peltz). With the support of Nana’s resident friends, the family embarks on a road...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Meryl Streep ‘Forgot How to Act’ While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ in Lockdown: ‘I Just Lost It’

Burnout and disassociation were very real things for everybody during the deep days of lockdown, and that includes actor Meryl Streep. Her first time back on a set following the onset of COVID-19 back in early 2020 was for Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which was supposed to begin filming in April 2020 before being pushed to November of last year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Streep said she temporarily “forgot how to act” when it was time to show up for production, which took place throughout the Northeast. In the film, she plays flippant United States President Janie...
MOVIES

