ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Turkey’s lira nears record low ahead of cenbank meetings

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – The lira weakened 2.4% to the dollar on Wednesday over prospects for another Turkish interest rate cut the next day, and ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that might draw more funds out of emerging markets. The lira dipped as...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Interest Rates#Inflation#Lira#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#Turkish#The U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#Turks#Healthcare
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

Turkish Central Bank Rate Cuts Send Lira to New Record Low

LONDON (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate again as expected by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday despite inflation soaring above 21%, sending the lira to a fresh record low. Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:. JAKOB CHRISTENSEN, DANSKE BANK. "We expect that...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

S&P downgrades Turkey, lira hits all time low

The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey, and due to another anticipated interest rate cut later this week. The Turkish currency plunged to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Central banking Thursday

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. The Fed is out of the way, having announced faster stimulus tapering, signalled three rate hikes for 2022 and upped inflation forecasts. And of the ten central bank meetings scheduled for Thursday, some will deliver rate hikes and most others are likely to flag some form of policy tightening ahead.
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares clung to gains on Tuesday while Wall Street looked set to fall, as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and sat on the sidelines before numerous central bank decisions due this week. Despite fears that Omicron is...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

As Turkey’s Lira Plunges, Bitcoin Could Be Its Saving Grace

Rampant inflation is once again plaguing Turkey’s local currency, the lira, but one saving grace could be its citizens using bitcoin to supplant the plunging fiat currency. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies has been able to help stave off the decline of the lira, which hit a new low in the month of December. As Forbes reports, Turkish households have witnessed the lira decline about 30% within the past month.
CURRENCIES
BBC

Turkish lira slumps further to new record low

The Turkish lira has fallen to a new record low amid fears that the central bank will make a further cut in interest rates later this week. At one point, it was down nearly 7% at just under 15 to the dollar, but it recovered slightly after the bank intervened in the market to prop it up.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish lira tumbles to fresh record low near 15 per dollar

The Turkish lira plunged as much as 7% overnight to a new record low near 15 to the dollar, as concerns snowball over President Erdogan's risky monetary policy. He believes in an unorthodox approach that higher rates cause inflation, rather than prevent it, but despite the beliefs the annual figure reached 21.3% alone in November. Soaring inflation has had devastating impacts on Turkey's emerging economy reliant on imports, while sharply eroding Turks' earnings and savings.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Turkish Lira Plunges to Fresh Low Ahead of Anticipated Interest Rate Cut

The lira was trading at 14.33 to the dollar at 1:25 p.m. in Istanbul, a slight recovery from the record low of 14.99 earlier in the day. Turkey's central bank has subsequently announced it will intervene directly in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars to prop up the lira. Turkey's...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Turkish lira plummets to new low ahead another expected rate cut

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish lira crashed as much as 7% in just a few minutes to a new record near 15 to the dollar on Monday, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut on Thursday. The sudden slide...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy