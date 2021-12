The crypto derivatives market plays an important role in price discovery, but institutional investors are needed to add depth. The cryptocurrency market has been under a period of duress, with a majority of the tokens in the cryptoverse witnessing a price slump that has set in since the first week of December. The flagship cryptocurrency token, Bitcoin (BTC), underwent a flash crash on Dec. 4, wherein the price of the token fell below $50,000 in nearly two months, as per data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO