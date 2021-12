$100,000 BTC is probably not happening, but analysts are hopeful that BTC can end the year above $50,000 and kick off early 2022 with a new all-time high. Bullish traders that drank the “Bitcoin to $100,000 by year-end” Kool-Aid are now coming to terms with the fact that there may be no Santa Claus rally to wrap up 2021. At the moment, the pipe dream has morphed into simple hopes that the top cryptocurrency can at least finish the year above $50,000.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO