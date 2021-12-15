ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unreleased Whitney Houston Song Demo NFT Sells for Nearly $1 Million

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

An unreleased recording of Whitney Houston has sold as a non-fungible token for $999,999. The NFT was sold through the music-focused marketplace OneOf. An NFT based on a never before track recorded by Whitney Houston has sold for $999,999. NFT platform OneOf announced the sale on Dec. 15, after first revealing...

cryptocoingossip.com

mixmag.net

Never-heard-before Whitney Houston track is being sold at auction

A NFT platform will be releasing a variety of NFT collections on music icon Whitney Houston in an auction. This auction features a "OneOf One Iconic" item: an early, never publicly heard full length demo of Whitney Houston aged 17, as well as a collection of artwork and video created by 17-year-old digital artist Diana Sinclair using archival photos of Houston.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

OneOf Announces Whitney Houston NFT Collection

Whitney Houston’s iconic talent and legacy is being celebrated with a debut NFT collection announced by OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. This exclusive collection culminates in a single “OneOf One Iconic” item: an early never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17. This recording will be auctioned in December, with auction details revealed on December 2 at OneOf.world, a two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will have personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault along with a digital video created by breakout 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who has recently been featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hypebeast. Interested bidders can register and get pre-qualified at oneof.com/whitney starting today.
LIFESTYLE
lasvegasmagazine.com

Travel through time in Las Vegas with 'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert'

There are only a handful of entertainers whose works truly continue to resonate with audiences long after they have gone. Sinatra and Elvis, certainly. Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson, definitely. But it also goes for the music of Whitney Houston. Play one of her songs at a party, and suddenly everyone is either dancing or swaying back and forth, singing every single word.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert' Reportedly Has a Budget of $10 Million USD

The total cost of Kanye West‘s upcoming Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake is reported to be approximately $10 million USD, according to The Source. The budget includes the cost of set construction, production, space rentals, security, event staff and several other factors. According to the reports, Ye and Drake have been rehearsing for the event at an undisclosed location but will have a dress rehearsal prior to the performance.
MUSIC
Sportico

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Sells NYC Penthouse for Nearly $50 Million

Almost as soon as he bought the Manhattan triplex penthouse in early 2017, for a scorching $44 million, front-of-the-pack Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world, with an annual haul estimated at close to $50 million, caught a classic case of the Real Estate Fickle. The recently knighted 36-year-old Brit, who won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week and enters the season finale in a dead heat with Max Verstappen for the season title, never even moved into the 8,900-square-foot Tribeca aerie before he splashed out with the purchase of another insanely...
REAL ESTATE
hypebeast.com

New Clip of an Unreleased Dr. Dre and Eminem Song Has Surfaced

It seems that hip-hop legends Eminem and Dr. Dre have been working on something new together in the studio. Over the weekend, a new snippet of an unreleased collaborative track has been released by the longtime rapper-producer duo. An Eminem subreddit page has posted a short IG clip that is no longer available on the platform of Dre in the beginning while Eminem follows rapping, “Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re f*ckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

