Unreleased Whitney Houston Song Demo NFT Sells for Nearly $1 Million

Whitney Houston’s iconic talent and legacy is being celebrated with a debut NFT collection announced by OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones. This exclusive collection culminates in a single “OneOf One Iconic” item: an early never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17. This recording will be auctioned in December, with auction details revealed on December 2 at OneOf.world, a two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the auction will have personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault along with a digital video created by breakout 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, who has recently been featured in TIME, Teen Vogue and Hypebeast. Interested bidders can register and get pre-qualified at oneof.com/whitney starting today.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO