Only a paper moon: Bitcoin price briefly shows $870B on CoinMarketCap

cryptocoingossip.com
 5 days ago

A mysterious glitch caused popular coins to show astronomical gains on CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, among others. Crypto traders experienced a moment of joy, followed by confusion, when a glitch caused several data aggregators to briefly display enormous gains for Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap and several other...

cryptocoingossip.com

