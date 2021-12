In the era of NFTs, typos are already proving to be costlier than ever. This past weekend, a trader accidentally sold a ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club‘ NFT valued at $300,000 for $3,000, reports CNET. The reason for the expensive blunder: a misplaced decimal point. Normally, an NFT selling for significantly more or less than its value is a sign that something is amiss. Like earlier this fall, when someone bought a Cryptopunk NFT from themselves for $532 million. Nothing like that happened here, though. Instead, NFT trader maxanaut, whose real name is Max, just entered the wrong price when listing his ‘Bored...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO