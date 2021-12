At the height of the bitcoin rally, end-of-year predictions had flown around with abandon. Most had placed the price of the digital asset at $100,000 before 2021 ran out. With the movement of the asset at that point, one could easily look at those predictions and see how it could be a possibility. However, the crypto market has proved again that there is really no telling what might happen with it.

