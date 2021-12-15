ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Club NFT To Launch Their Highly Anticipated Degenerate Granny Club

 5 days ago

The season 1 NFT collection of 6000 Party Grandpa by the Retirement club was sold like hotcakes. The Retirement Club is back with season 2 of a more exciting NFT collection called Degenerated Granny Retirement Club which includes 20 rare & honorary NFT representing the most influencing women of all time....

decrypt.co

Bored Ape Yacht Club to Launch Play-to-Earn NFT Game

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection will be turned into a play-to-earn crypto game. Yuga Labs has partnered with Animoca Brands to co-develop the upcoming game. In less than eight months, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has become one of the most valuable and best-known NFT projects around, with celebrities “aping in” to the club, Adidas signing the brand, and virtual bands springing up left and right. Now the Apes are getting their own game.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
blackchronicle.com

It’s A Forever Thing: Lil Durk Ask India To Marry Him

Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!. Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
CBS San Francisco

Spider-Man Snaps Moribund Movie Theater Business Back to Life

ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The movie theater industry needed a hero in the pandemic and it appears it has found one in the latest Spider-Man film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Industry experts projected the movie will surpass $150 million in ticket sales, which would be a pandemic opening-weekend record. “It is my second time watching the same movie, two days in a row. It’s really good,” said 12-year-old Zavin Price. “I give it, like, a 10 out of 10,” said Bezhan Niazi. For some, it was their first time in a theater during the pandemic. “No concerns at all. It’s good to be back,” said moviegoer Travis Frisch. “We’ve been vaccinated, boosted, tested recently. We’re not as concerned because we have been doing everything we can to stay safe,” said Angela Davis. Some theater owners worry the Omicron variant would hurt box office returns. “We’re seeing some sellout crowds. It’s been consistent all day today,” said Kyle Conner, who owns Alameda Theatre and Cineplex. “Very encouraging to see some activity like we’re seeing right now.” The National Association of Theatre Owners reported this year movie theaters are at about 40 percent of the business they recorded in 2019.
aithority.com

Trippy Mandrills Club Launches Their Very Own NFT Project Exclusively

NFTs have recently emerged as a means for innovators creators to mint their distinct artworks for the public. One of the most popular NFT marketplaces, OpenSea’s Sales, has reached nearly $2 billion in August 2021. The Trippy Mandrills is one of the emerging crypto platform in crypto industry. The Trippy...
xda-developers

OnePlus launches its Red Cable Club rewards program in Europe

OnePlus has launched Red Cable Club in Europe. Launched two years ago, the Red Cable Club is a rewards program that offers exclusive benefits and handy discounts on OnePlus phones and other products. The program so far has been exclusive to the Indian market, but at last, the company is finally bringing it to Europe.
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
TechCrunch

Apple partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch a new coding program

The new program will initially launch in 10 new regions, including Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; metro D.C.; Miami-Dade County, Florida; Wake County, North Carolina and Silicon Valley, with the goal of expanding coding opportunities to clubs nationwide. It has already launched in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Chicago; Detroit; Nashville, Tennessee and Newark, New Jersey.
wivr1017.com

Parker McCollum Launches NFT Fan Club

Parker McCollum has selected MusicFX (www.musicfx.io), CurrencyWorks’ new entertainment music NFT platform, for his NFT fan club. He said, “I’m thrilled to be the first artist to partner with MusicFX. Without my amazing fans, I would not be where I am today. MusicFX is going to allow us to support one another as we continue this incredible journey.”
Benzinga

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Sells For $1.4 Million

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #9452 just sold for 347 ETH...
