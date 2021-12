The round of stimulus checks has recently concluded. However, US citizens are still hopeful for the fourth stimulus check. The government has introduced various relief programs to boost the finances of the individuals. There are several packages other than those presented by the government that can enhance the financial situation of US citizens. The principal reason behind the push for stimulus payments and other aids is the economic downslide due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Marca reports that the eligible US families have received half of the child tax credit payments in 2021. The remaining half of the payments will arrive in 2022; the last round of the first half was issued on December 15.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO