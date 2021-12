Some year end, Sunday thoughts.... purely my narrative, of course... 2022 promises to be an exciting and deeply unpredictable year for the European financial sector. SEPA urgently needs to turn ambition into more results next year, while the meteoric rise of crypto and Buy Now Pay Later (PNPL) will continue to cause headaches for law makers and regulators alike. On top of this, there are new EU whistleblowing regulations coming into force which have the potential to be a pandora’s box for European fintech. I am concerned that there could be a tidal wave of fraud stories similar to the 2020 Wirecard scandal in 2022, although this is an absolute worst-case scenario.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO