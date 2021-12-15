Will the Yankees finally spend? Will the A’s tear it down? What to expect when baseball returns

The New York Yankees have 27 World Series rings to their credit, but star outfielder Aaron Judge recently added one to his personal collection. The two-time All-Star, who turns 30 in April, married his high school sweetheart, Samantha Bracksieck, in Hawaii over the weekend, according to photographs by The Daily Mail.
When free agency resumes once Major League Baseball ratifies its next collective bargaining agreement, Carlos Correa will be arguably the most sought-after star still on the market. Let's break down some of the pros and cons of signing the shortstop, as well as some potential suitors for his services:. Pros.
Buck Showalter is back in New York. The Mets officially hired the longtime manager on Saturday, with the announcement coming straight from Steve Cohen’s Twitter account. Showalter will return to The Big Apple, where he ran the Yankees from 1992-1995 while compiling a 313-268 (.539) record. That was the...
All that seemingly misplaced talk about the Boston Red Sox moving Xander Bogaerts to second base for the 2022 season initially sounded crazy — and it still kind of is — but it makes sense when you realize the star shortstop can opt out of his contract after next year.
Former MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe says Phillies fans are “more brutal” than Yankees fans. The bold baseball take of the day belongs to former, short-lived Philadelphia Phillies infielder, Trevor Plouffe, who claims Phillies fans are more brutal than New York Yankees fans. The context for this claim was...
Why do the Braves have so much competition for Freddie Freeman when they’ve been the clear favorites to bring him back for months?. The Braves’ interest in Freeman isn’t going anywhere — until he actually signs elsewhere, Atlanta is the odds-on favorite to bring back the face of the franchise. Recent reports to suggest Freeman is a little frustrated with the Braves front office, though.
Freddie Freeman is fresh off another stellar campaign that culminated in a World Series title for the Atlanta Braves. Because of this, he entered free agency as one of the premier players available. However, he remains unsigned after Major League Baseball's work stoppage. The slugger, who more than lived up...
The Houston Astros remain in on Carlos Correa, as they could bring back their two-time All-Star and World Series champion. But what’s stopping them?. The Astros reportedly offered Correa a five-year, $160 million deal before the MLB lockout. While that averages out to about what Correa would want — likely to be near 10 years and over $300 million — it’s not nearly enough.
BOSTON — The wife of retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz announced the couple is splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz wrote on Instagram that she and the baseball star, known as Big Papi, "made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey." Her message did...
Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and his wife appear to be splitting up. Tiffany Ortiz announced on Instagram on Monday that the two will no longer be a couple after more than 25 years together. “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in...
While player movement is frozen at the moment thanks to the MLB lockout, we’re still learning a few things about what has transpired so far this offseason. Ahead of the December 2 freeze, teams spent nearly $1 billion in free agent contracts, including a $325 million deal for former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who took his talents to Texas.
The St. Louis Cardinals are still looking for another starting pitcher, and should target Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. The St. Louis Cardinals are a few moves away from completing their 2022 roster, but there is one name on the trade market they should be making a play for with eyes on 2023: Tampa Bay starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
The Atlanta Braves should not be operating with fear when it comes to getting top free agent Freddie Freeman to put pen to paper and re-sign with the defending World Series Champions. While the players may be locked out by MLB, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is still unsigned...
Andrés Meléndez, minor league catcher for the Lynchburg Hillcats, has died, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. He was 20 years old. "The Lynchburg Hillcats are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez," a rep for the Hillcats told PEOPLE in a statement. "Meléndez appeared in 73 games for the Hillcats during the 2021 MiLB season. He will be remembered as an amazing player, teammate, and friend."
Wedding season continued for the Los Angeles Dodgers last week as Walker Buehler and fiancée McKenzie Marcinek tied the knot in their home state of Kentucky. He joined teammates Caleb Ferguson and Mookie Betts in getting married this offseason. Ferguson, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Will Smith...
Despite a number of high-profile free agents coming off the board prior to team owners imposing a lockout, plenty of difference-makers remain available to sign. One of those is Freddie Freeman, who just helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series since 1995. Heading into the offseason it...
The Buck stops in Queens. On Saturday, the Mets agreed on a deal with Buck Showalter to make the 65-year-old their new manager. Multi-billionaire owner Steve Cohen broke the news on Twitter: “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets.”. The...
