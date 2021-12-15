ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the Yankees finally spend? Will the A’s tear it down? What to expect when baseball returns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball's at a standstill for now, but there's...

theScore

Signing Carlos Correa: Pros, cons, best fits

When free agency resumes once Major League Baseball ratifies its next collective bargaining agreement, Carlos Correa will be arguably the most sought-after star still on the market. Let's break down some of the pros and cons of signing the shortstop, as well as some potential suitors for his services:. Pros.
InsideThePinstripes

Buck Showalter Becomes 5th Manager to Lead Yankees and Mets

Buck Showalter is back in New York. The Mets officially hired the longtime manager on Saturday, with the announcement coming straight from Steve Cohen’s Twitter account. Showalter will return to The Big Apple, where he ran the Yankees from 1992-1995 while compiling a 313-268 (.539) record. That was the...
FanSided

Former Phillies player claims fans “more brutal” than Yankees fans

Former MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe says Phillies fans are “more brutal” than Yankees fans. The bold baseball take of the day belongs to former, short-lived Philadelphia Phillies infielder, Trevor Plouffe, who claims Phillies fans are more brutal than New York Yankees fans. The context for this claim was...
FanSided

Braves’ competition for Freddie Freeman, explained

Why do the Braves have so much competition for Freddie Freeman when they’ve been the clear favorites to bring him back for months?. The Braves’ interest in Freeman isn’t going anywhere — until he actually signs elsewhere, Atlanta is the odds-on favorite to bring back the face of the franchise. Recent reports to suggest Freeman is a little frustrated with the Braves front office, though.
theScore

Signing Freddie Freeman: Pros, cons, best fits

Freddie Freeman is fresh off another stellar campaign that culminated in a World Series title for the Atlanta Braves. Because of this, he entered free agency as one of the premier players available. However, he remains unsigned after Major League Baseball's work stoppage. The slugger, who more than lived up...
FanSided

Astros’ competition for Carlos Correa, explained

The Houston Astros remain in on Carlos Correa, as they could bring back their two-time All-Star and World Series champion. But what’s stopping them?. The Astros reportedly offered Correa a five-year, $160 million deal before the MLB lockout. While that averages out to about what Correa would want — likely to be near 10 years and over $300 million — it’s not nearly enough.
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should trade for this elite pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are still looking for another starting pitcher, and should target Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow. The St. Louis Cardinals are a few moves away from completing their 2022 roster, but there is one name on the trade market they should be making a play for with eyes on 2023: Tampa Bay starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
FanSided

Why are Braves scared to give Freddie Freeman what he wants?

The Atlanta Braves should not be operating with fear when it comes to getting top free agent Freddie Freeman to put pen to paper and re-sign with the defending World Series Champions. While the players may be locked out by MLB, Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is still unsigned...
People

Minor League Catcher Andrés Meléndez, 20, Dies Suddenly' 'He Will Be Greatly Missed'

Andrés Meléndez, minor league catcher for the Lynchburg Hillcats, has died, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. He was 20 years old. "The Lynchburg Hillcats are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez," a rep for the Hillcats told PEOPLE in a statement. "Meléndez appeared in 73 games for the Hillcats during the 2021 MiLB season. He will be remembered as an amazing player, teammate, and friend."
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Shares Inside Look Of Wedding

Wedding season continued for the Los Angeles Dodgers last week as Walker Buehler and fiancée McKenzie Marcinek tied the knot in their home state of Kentucky. He joined teammates Caleb Ferguson and Mookie Betts in getting married this offseason. Ferguson, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Will Smith...
dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Freddie Freeman Seeking 6-Year Contract

Despite a number of high-profile free agents coming off the board prior to team owners imposing a lockout, plenty of difference-makers remain available to sign. One of those is Freddie Freeman, who just helped lead the Atlanta Braves to their first World Series since 1995. Heading into the offseason it...
NJ.com

Mets hire Buck Showalter: What it means for Yankees

The Buck stops in Queens. On Saturday, the Mets agreed on a deal with Buck Showalter to make the 65-year-old their new manager. Multi-billionaire owner Steve Cohen broke the news on Twitter: “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets.”. The...
