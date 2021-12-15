Singapore Airlines Orders Seven A350F, Options For Another Five

A new Icelandic budget airline has launched with flights between the US and UK for under £100 one way.Reykjavik-based Play started up in July with a small schedule of European flights, adding the US to its network in December.Flights from Boston and Baltimore, Washington to London Stansted - Play’s UK base - are set to start from spring 2022, with one-way fares currently appearing for as little as £99.The Baltimore route launches on 20 April, followed by Boston on 11 May. Flights from Dublin will also follow in April.All flights involve a short layover in Reykjavik, mostly with a 1.5...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 HOURS AGO