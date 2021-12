For most of us our childhood memories are kind of a blur. One particular memory of mine is definitely a blur, because I got knocked out cold! I'm not sure I was technically "knocked out", but I sure was cold. I would say I was probably a second grader out ice skating at the outdoor rink they had at my elementary school. We were fortunate enough to have a rickety "warming house" at the rink, and when I was running in some other kid was running out. The door smashed my face but good, the only thing that saved me was my ski mask frozen with snot. You remember "ski masks"? The wool pullover variety with holes for your eyes and your mouth. If you had a ski mask, a parka, snow pants or a snowmobile suit, you could stay out on the ice for hours! Good times filled with mostly good memories.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO