MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With more and more people suffering from long-term COVID, programs are now popping up to help patients receive the comprehensive treatment they need. Dr. Bruce Levy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, says up to 30% of patients with COVID, many with only mild illness, have at least one symptom that persists for three to six months or more, a condition referred to as long Covid. “It’s another pandemic, and it threatens the health of a generation,” Levy said. “Long COVID involves multiple parts of the body, multiple symptoms. And so, going to anyone doctor is a real challenge to comprehensively evaluate...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO