TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles

The electric motorcycle industry is getting bigger by the day. With Harley-Davidson dropping updates on their new LiveWire ‘Arrow’ electric motorcycle platform (which will be used in the new S2 Del Mar concept), Damon Motors being the usual elusive tease hinting at their new electric HyperFighter Colossus bike pre-CES and Kawasaki blurting outright to the EIMCO masses that we’d get three new electric motorcycles by next year, there’s no denying the clean green energy industry is growing – and other companies are looking to capitalize on the successes of such a boom.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO