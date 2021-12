The V.I. Government Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation (Territorial Board) has chosen Doug Koch to be its new CEO. It has released the following statement:. Doug Koch is a visionary and passionate healthcare leader with 20+ years of proven expertise in building exceptional and high performing teams. He firmly believes that physicians and employees are the most valuable asset to the organization and that the patient needs to be at the center of everything we do in healthcare. He is known for shaping operations focused on quality and service excellence to lead transformative growth and process improvement.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO