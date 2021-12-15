ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ras Al Khaimah lays out sustainable tourism agenda

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global gathering has taken place at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre along the striking backdrop of the sea of Ras Al Khaimah. The theme of Future in Motion was displayed in each area of event, setup as highly digitised activations. The forum was a hub...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetravelmagazine.net

8 things to see and do in Ras Al Khaimah

With over 7,000 years of fascinating history, traditions and culture the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (just 45 minutes from Dubai) offers an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience. Ras Al Khaimah is a nature-driven destination of sprawling deserts, beaches and stunning mountain landscapes and is one of seven emirates that together comprise the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
WORLD
ftnnews.com

Ras Al Khaimah to Host International Start-up Innovation Camp & Summit

Ras Al Khaimah, the fastest growing Emirate, will host World Tourism Forum Lucerne’s next International Start-up Innovation Camp & Summit. The summit will take place 18-19 January 2022 in Ras Al Khaimah. The two-day event will include a series of private workshops (Camp) in addition to a public conference (Summit) with a line-up of insightful panel discussions.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Innovation, sustainability and human resources top Arabian Travel Market Advisory Board agenda

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), once again hosted an Advisory Board Meeting at the Address Skyview, Downtown Dubai, bringing together travel and tourism leaders and experts to discuss trending opportunities and challenges facing the industry post-pandemic. ATM’s Advisory Board was set up to provide counsel on industry themes, challenges, growth opportunities...
TRAVEL
euromonitor.com

Consumer-Centric Services and Sustainability Pivotal to Tourism Recovery in the Caribbean

The pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over the reopening of travel and tourism in the Caribbean. According to Euromonitor International’s Travel Forecast Model, the region is expected to claw back tourism spending losses by 2023 at the earliest. Tough as this is to manage in the short term, a speedier recovery is predicted for the Caribbean compared to regions such as Europe and North America, despite getting out of the starting blocks earlier with reopening.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Renzi
Person
Jewel Taylor
Person
Halima Aden
Travel Weekly

Comment: Changes are needed to make tourism sustainable

The pandemic has brought the need to accelerate environmental tourism into focus, says Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. In 2019, 55% of global travellers said they were making more sustainable travel choices than they were a year before, according to a Booking.com survey. An increased 72% said they needed to “act now” to make “sustainable travel choices”. Since then, the global travel industry has faced two years of dramatic change; yet the need for sustainable choices has only become more acute.
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Bartlett joins Global Citizen Forum in Ras al Khaimah

Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has joined delegates at the Global Citizen Forum in Ras al Khaimah. The event took place under the patronage of sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and welcomed more than 450 luminaries from around the world to the emirate.
WORLD
UN News Centre

The Mira Rai Initiative: Mountain Preservation and Promoting Sustainable Tourism in Nepal

Salina Dolmo Lama is Program Manager at the Mira Rai Initiative. Ashita Gurung is a Program Assistant at the Initiative. Mountain tourism is one of the principal economic forces in Nepal because of the country's unique natural features and enduring traditional culture enriched by a diverse population and the ethnic communities of the Himalayan region. The scope of development of mountain tourism has widened with the greater involvement and enthusiastic participation of local people in fulfilment of their livelihoods. However, the local stakeholders in mountain regions have found themselves in an environmental crisis.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Sustainability#Uae Supreme Council#The Global Citizen Forum#Unhcr#Save The Children Uk#Fbi
aithority.com

Sustainable Print High On The Agenda Canon Frontiers Of Innovation, Expo 2020 Dubai

Digital printing and personalisation are major growth drivers. The print industry in Africa and the Middle East is growing despite predictions; Digital printing and personalisation are major growth drivers; Sustainability is high on the print industry agenda. The future of print in a digital world was in question even before...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label: New Certificates Awarded

Mrs. Sherin Francis, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, proudly presented Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL) certificates in the final presentation of the year at the department’s headquarters, Botanical House, Mont Fleuri, on Wednesday, December 7, 2021. Representing their establishments at the award ceremony were the General Manager of Berjaya Beau...
LIFESTYLE
unesco.org

Sub‐regional Capacity Building workshop on Sustainable Tourism for the Caribbean

A “Sub‐regional Capacity Building workshop on Sustainable Tourism for the Caribbean” took place online on 23 and 30 November 2021, organized by The World Heritage Centre and the UNESCO Office in Kingston and Havana in cooperation with the University of the West Indies and Barbados National Commission for UNESCO.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Al Shahin Travel and Tourism turns to Sabre for growth plans

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, and MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Al Shahin Travel and Tourism, one of the leading travel companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, has chosen Sabre Corporation, leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, as its technology partner to support its recovery, power its expansion strategy and improve customer satisfaction. Under this agreement, Al Shahin Travel and Tourism will have access to Sabre’s marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all around the world. The company accesses the marketplace through the next generation travel agency desktop Sabre Red 360 (SR 360), to deliver an intelligent and consultative service to travelers and to create highly personalized offers for its customer base across the Middle East and South Africa.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
TravelDailyNews.com

GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard announced as a GSTC-Recognized Standard

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) announce that the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Destination Standard has achieved the ‘GSTC-Recognized Standard’ status. GreenStep Sustainable Tourism Standards are used by GreenStep Solutions in their assessment and verification programs which provide tools, resources, and consultative support to destinations and businesses across the tourism industry. The Sustainable Tourism standards enable tourism businesses and destinations to measure their sustainability performance in several key categories; management, social, economic, natural, cultural, and environmental.
INDUSTRY
breakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways returns to Sofia

Qatar Airways has welcomed the return of its non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia Airport (SOF). The flight is operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in business class and 120 in economy. Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The resumption of Qatar Airways’...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Dubai ruler must provide $733 million to settle U.K. custody case

LONDON — Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by the High Court in London to provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds ($733 million) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife over their two children. The bulk of the massive...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy