Ras Al Khaimah lays out sustainable tourism agenda

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, and MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Al Shahin Travel and Tourism, one of the leading travel companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, has chosen Sabre Corporation, leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, as its technology partner to support its recovery, power its expansion strategy and improve customer satisfaction. Under this agreement, Al Shahin Travel and Tourism will have access to Sabre’s marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all around the world. The company accesses the marketplace through the next generation travel agency desktop Sabre Red 360 (SR 360), to deliver an intelligent and consultative service to travelers and to create highly personalized offers for its customer base across the Middle East and South Africa.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO