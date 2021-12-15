Many Seniors on Medicare Falling Into Medical Debt

If you've ever dealt with expensive medical bills or put off going to the doctor because you can't afford the cost, you're not alone. Nearly one in three of U.S. adults has medical debt, according to a Healthcare.com survey. In the U.S., it's estimated there is more than $140 billion worth of medical debt nationwide. There is more medical debt in collections than any other type of debt.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO