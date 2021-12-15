ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Many Seniors on Medicare Falling Into Medical Debt

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many Seniors on Medicare Falling Into Medical Debt. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical debt in the US: 11 numbers to know

Medical debt plagues many Americans, was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately affects people of color, according to studies, surveys and articles Becker's has reported on since November. Here are 11 numbers to know about medical debt in the U.S. 1. Three in four Americans owe more than $2,000...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Debt#Medicare For All#Healthday News
healthleadersmedia.com

Most Americans with Medical Debt Owe More Than $2,000

A new survey found that 63% of Americans report anxiety about paying for medical debt, compared to 47% who worry about getting better. — No one plans to get sick or injured, but for those who do, medical expenses often send their finances—and worries—spinning out of control.
HEALTH
vpr.org

Health care advocates look to lawmakers for help with medical debt

Vermont’s chief health care advocate will soon ask lawmakers to approve legislation that would forgive a larger percentage of the unpaid medical bills of low-income patients. About 96% of Vermonters have some form of health insurance, but that doesn’t always mean they have the financial wherewithal to pay for...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Medicare Advantage Saves Georgia Seniors

After my husband and I retired, we knew that we would need new health care coverage, as we would no longer be employed. We also knew that we would need coverage that was affordable, as we were both switching over to a fixed income. After conducting a great deal of research on all of the […] The post Medicare Advantage Saves Georgia Seniors appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
POLITICS
KTEN.com

Medical School Debt Repayment Guide for New Doctors

While graduating from medical school is a huge achievement, you might feel like there’s a major weight holding you down in the form of student loan debt. The median medical school debt for 2019 graduates who borrowed loans was $200,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Many students have even more debt from their undergraduate studies, too.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CNBC

More than 30% of Americans have medical debt: What you need to know about negotiating a medical bill

If you've ever dealt with expensive medical bills or put off going to the doctor because you can't afford the cost, you're not alone. Nearly one in three of U.S. adults has medical debt, according to a Healthcare.com survey. In the U.S., it's estimated there is more than $140 billion worth of medical debt nationwide. There is more medical debt in collections than any other type of debt.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyChesCo

Houlahan Promotes Medicare Open Enrollment with Phoenixville Area Senior Center

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — On Monday, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) held a roundtable discussion with members of the Phoenixville Area Senior Center (PASC) and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) to answer Medicare questions and continue her efforts encouraging area seniors to take advantage of the open enrollment period ending today, December 7. As of July 2020, there were 2,769,667 Pennsylvania residents enrolled in Medicare.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
The Press

UPMC launches own staffing agency; aims to hire 800 traveling nurses

UPMC Travel Staffing is the health system's newest response to a nursing shortage being reported both nationwide, and within UPMC's own ranks. According to UPMC, they are "believed to be the first health system in the country to launch its own staffing agency." The action is to counter nursing staffing agencies which are gaining in popularity, drawing staff away from the health system with the allure of, for the most part, much higher pay.
HEALTH SERVICES
knowtechie.com

Should every senior citizen own a medical alert system?

The medical alert system allows access to medical help for senior citizens in case of any life-threatening medical emergency. It is also suitable for people living with a disability or life-threatening condition. Most aging people living on their own with grown children who cannot assist them when they have a...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

‘Huge worry’ over impact of Omicron on NHS staff, senior medic says

The impact of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant on NHS staffing levels is a “huge worry”, a senior medic has said.Dr Lewis Morrison, chair of BMA Scotland, said the NHS was facing a “double whammy” of winter pressures and the latest coronavirus variant.On Friday, Nicola Sturgeon announced Omicron was now the dominant strain of the virus and a “tsunami” was beginning to hit Scotland.Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Dr Morrison said: “For this to coincide with the usual pressures, which are generally due to people being sick, they’re not the routine work, at this time of year it’s...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy