ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System Receives Shonin Approval to Treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a Chronic Pain Condition Affecting a Facial Nerve

By Accuray Incorporated
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today it has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (Shonin) to market the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in Japan. The system is currently used to treat TN...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

Virpax reports positive non-human study results for topical spray film that treats chronic pain

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NSDQ:VRPX) today reported positive results from a study of its Epoladerm treatment for chronic pain management. Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based Virpax designed Epoladerm, one of its lead investigational products, for managing pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Teleflex Receives Reimbursement Approval for the UroLift System in Japan

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that the company recently received reimbursement approval from the Central Social Insurance Medical Council of Japan (Chuikyo) of its UroLift System for patients who require treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift System treatment is a minimally invasive approach to...
WAYNE, PA
healio.com

DES systems to facilitate transradial PCI receive FDA approval

Svelte Medical Systems announced the FDA approved two of its drug-eluting stent systems designed to facilitate transradial PCI. The systems (Slender IDS and Direct RX, Svelte) incorporate a stent, a bioresorbable drug coating and a balloon technology and are approved to treat patients with CAD, according to a press release issued by the company.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wspa.com

NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic is Helping Patients who Suffer from Chronic Pain

On average, people living with chronic pain and movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, will travel more than 150 miles to find relief and be treated with deep brain stimulation (DBS) implants, helping those whose symptoms are not controlled with medications. Although it has become commonplace for people to use...
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Jolly Good to study VR therapy for chronic pain in Japan

Japanese medical device maker Jolly Good and the Pain Center at the Aichi Medical University Hospital will conduct a study on the efficacy of virtual reality-based therapy for chronic pain. It was in April last year that Jolly Good set up its digital therapeutics division, which involves a team of...
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Accuray Incorporated#Cyberknife#Neuralgia#Accuray Cyberknife#Radiosurgery System#Aray#Eimea#Shonin#The Cyberknife System
psychologytoday.com

A New Way to Cut Chronic Pain

A newly approved virtual reality device is designed to boost cognitive behavioral therapy. All pain is processed in the brain. The brain can also release its own painkillers, including endorphins and adrenaline. Changing your thoughts can cut your pain by consciously engaging your brain's authority to minimize pain. Do you...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tumors
The Press

Kyla Announces No-Cost COVID Testing in Bay Area Amidst Soaring Cases and Omicron Concerns

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyla, the only company that offers onsite mobile testing connected to a comprehensive testing and tracking platform, has today announced the launch of their initiative which offers no-cost COVID testing access to all of their services, including via mobile van, mail-in, and in-clinic at all Action Urgent Care locations, for both consumers and employers in the Bay Area.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Nurse Shortage is a Chronic Problem Being Treated With Acute Solutions

While COVID-19 has exacerbated the shortage of nurses in the US, the shortage precedes the pandemic by decades. Nurses across healthcare specialties have been in consistently high demand for many decades, and the current shortage, as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age (effectively converting them from nurses to patients themselves), has continued from around 2012. Some reports estimate that to fully cover our shortage by 2030, 1.2 million RNs will be needed. Yet, entry-level nursing programs are insufficient to meet the schooling demands for new nurses, especially as they continue losing experienced faculty.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy