Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System Receives Shonin Approval to Treat Trigeminal Neuralgia, a Chronic Pain Condition Affecting a Facial Nerve
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today it has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (Shonin) to market the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in Japan. The system is currently used to treat TN...www.thepress.net
