A mystery plaguing authorities in Ohio has finally been solved—sort of. For decades, the whereabouts of musician Frank Frankie" Little Jr. have been widely unknown. He worked as a member of the now-classic group The O'Jays as a songwriter and guitarist, but disappeared sometime in 1982. Like many missing person cases that are decades old, Little's case was one of the thousands that are filed away with the cold cases or the unsolved, but reports state that his remains have been identified.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO