(Kitco News) - Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 was launched five years ago to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil, diversify its economy away from fossil fuels and develop public sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. The mining sector is expected to benefit. "We have estimated that the Arabian Shield has around $1.3 trillion worth of potential mineral value. We are scaling up our exploration. We are launching one of the most ambitious regional geographical surveys in the world," emphasized Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia. The new mining program starts in January.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO