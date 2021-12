When PFI Advisors is hired to perform an Operational Diagnostic of an RIA, one of the important components of our assessment is a review of the firm’s compliance manual to ensure it matches what is truly occurring at the firm. When we ask firms to send us their compliance manual, many times they question us and say, “No no … we didn’t ask for a compliance review, we need an operational assessment.” and we say, “Great! Can you send us a detailed document that describes the products and services you provide and how you go about ensuring efficient and correct delivery of those services to your clients?” They think about it for a minute and usually say, “Well, that would be our compliance manual.”

