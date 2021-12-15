ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

118 MPH Wind Recorded In Wyoming Over The Weekend

By Doug Randall
 3 days ago
A wind gust of 118 miles per hour was recorded near Clark, Wyoming on Saturday night, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The agency says the gust was recorded at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night. Clark is a small community near Cody in Park County....

