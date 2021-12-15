ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor’ Finale, Holiday Comedy Episodes on NBC, ‘Shatner in Space,’ ‘Hand of God’ on Netflix

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 3 days ago

After a grueling season, a sole Survivor will claim the $1 million prize. NBC...

Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Paolo Sorrentino
William Shatner
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 13 (finale) preview: Who will be the winner?

Next week on CBS, it’s finally here: An epic Survivor 41 finale event. The remaining five contestants will battle it out for the title, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be more cutthroat and competitive than ever. If there’s one thing we’ve loved about this...
TV SERIES
#Nbc#Episodes#The Hand Of God#Comedy#Survivor#Star Trek
Vulture

Survivor Recap: Finale Predictions

It’s the penultimate episode! Next week is the Survivor finale, which means it’s time for some final predictions. Who will win? More importantly, which players will pop star Sia name her favorite contestants of the season?. Before I share my predictions, here’s a brief recap of this week’s...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Vicente Fernandez Series Starring Jaime Camil Headed To Netflix

Fans of Vicente Fernandez worldwide will be able to see a series based on his life starring Jaime Camil as the music icon via Netflix, Deadline has learned. The news arrives on the heels of Fernandez’s death last week at age 81. The project, titled The Idol of the People, is a Caracol TV production and will air on that Colombian television network. Netflix has taken world rights to the series outside of Colombia, sources said. Camil has spoken at length on social media about how honored he is to play Chente, a shortened version of the name Vicente that served as...
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

‘Shatner In Space’ Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

In October Star Trek’s William Shatner made history by flying into space on Blue Origin’s second human flight. In December you will be able to go behind the scenes on Shatner’s life-changing flight. Shatner in Space. Prime Video and William Shatner announced that Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, will...
TV & VIDEOS
treknews.net

“Shatner In Space” to debut on Amazon Prime, documenting William Shatner’s Historic journey to the edge

Shatner in Space to debut on Amazon Prime on December 15. A new documentary titled Shatner in Space will focus on Wiliam Shatner‘s historic trip to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin this past October. The one-hour special will premiere on Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand on December 15th. With it being made available in additional territories in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
TechSpot

Amazon documentary to chronicle William Shatner's trip to space on Blue Origin

Why it matters: William Shatner became the oldest person to reach space when he hitched a ride aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-18 back in October. It was evident from the moment Shatner stepped out of the craft on that day that he’d just experienced something special. Soon, he will share the journey in a new documentary for Amazon set to premiere later this month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EW.com

Prime Video special Shatner in Space to debut in December

William Shatner is going to space, and it's all going to be documented. On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Prime Video will launch a one-hour special titled Shatner in Space. The announcement was made by Shatner himself during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, one of Brazil's largest fan conventions. The special...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 12 sneak peek: Deshawn’s final three ‘plan’

As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 12 on CBS tomorrow night, is a new alliance officially taking center stage? If nothing else, the sneak peek below does a good job of convincing you of that very thing!. This alliance is one that was already teased in the promo for...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Upshaws’ Creator Teams With Obamas for Netflix Scripted Comedy

Netflix is expanding its relationship with The Upshaws creator Regina Hicks. Hicks has inked a multiyear overall deal with the streaming giant. As part of the pact, Hicks is teaming with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground to develop a scripted comedy about four middle-aged Black women from Houston, Texas, and explore how they navigate a world of affluence while also balancing the everyday scenarios of women of a certain age. Hicks will write, serve as showrunner and exec produce alongside the Obamas. Tonia Davis and Ada Chiaghana will oversee for Higher Ground. “Regina’s shows always feel authentic and relatable. She’s an...
TV & VIDEOS
