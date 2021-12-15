Attackers Exploiting Apache Log4j: 'Everyone Is a Target'

The recent Apache Log4j vulnerabilities are a particularly pernicious problem for two reasons. First, Apache Log4j has a very large footprint as a back-end logging library that is incorporated into many widely-used, open sourced and internally developed applications used by enterprises around the world. Issues with Apache Log4j affect almost everyone. Second, remediation can take weeks. The best way to protect yourself is to upgrade to the latest version; however, that requires that you first know where every instance needs to be patched and second that Java 8 is installed. There are many reasons why customers may not be able to upgrade for days or weeks, including the big effort required to upgrade Java before applying this patch, the full test cycle needed before upgrading Log4j, so it doesn’t break applications or year-end production freezes.

